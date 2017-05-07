The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, May 07, 2017 | Last Update : 03:15 PM IST

India, Politics

Cabinet revamp in Odisha, 12 ministers take oath

PTI
Published : May 7, 2017, 1:50 pm IST
Updated : May 7, 2017, 1:45 pm IST

Ten Odisha ministers had resigned yesterday to pave the way for the Chief Minister to revamp his cabinet.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today reshuffled his cabinet by inducting 10 fresh faces and elevating two ministers of state to cabinet rank. (Photo: PTI)
  Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today reshuffled his cabinet by inducting 10 fresh faces and elevating two ministers of state to cabinet rank. (Photo: PTI)

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today reshuffled his cabinet by inducting 10 fresh faces and elevating two ministers of state to cabinet rank.
Ten Odisha ministers had resigned yesterday to pave the way for the Chief Minister to revamp his cabinet.

This is the first time that Patnaik has reshuffled his threeyear-old ministry. The ministers were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor S C Jamir in presence of the chief minister and other senior ministers at Raj Bhavan.

While 10 new ministers were inducted in the council of ministers, two ministers of state - Prafulla Mallick and Ramesh Chandra Majhi - were elevated to cabinet rank.

Among the new faces, S N Patro, Niranjan Pujari, Pratap Jena, Maheswar Mohanty, Sashi Bhusan Behera and Prafulla Samal are cabinet ministers while Nrushingha Sahu, Anant Das, Chandra Sarathi Behera and Sushant Singh are ministers of state (MoS).
Sushant Singh, Nrushingha Sahu, Anant Das and Chandra Sarathi Behera and Sashi Bhusan Behera are first time ministers.

"Six new cabinet ministers and four MoS were sworn in today. Besides, two MoS were elevated to the rank of cabinet ministers," Patnaik told reporters after the swearing in ceremony.

In the first reshuffle effected in his government since 2014, the chief minister has brought back experienced leaders like S N Patro, Prafulla Samal, Maheswar Mohanty, Pratap Jena Niranjan Pujari into the ministry.

Ten ministers - Pradip Kumar Amat, Debi Prasad Mishra, Lal Behari Himirika, Jogendra Behera, Pushpendra Singhdeo, Arun Kumar Sahoo, Sanjay Dasburma, Sudam Marndi, Pranab Prakash Das and Pradeep Panigrahi had resigned yesterday paving way for the reshuffle.

Pradip Kumar Amat, who had yesterday resigned as Finance and Health Minister, is tipped to be appointed as the Speaker of the Odisha Assembly.

Niranjan Pujari, who resigned as speaker on April 5, took oath as cabinet minister.

Tags: cabinet revamp, odisha, ministers, oath, reshuffle

MOST POPULAR

1

Egypt: India to hold cultural fest to celebrate Tagore’s 156th birth anniversary

2

Here's why you should change your password immediately

3

Woman flies over 4800 km in wrong direction on US airline flight

4

Katrina's modelling ambitions very much on display in this throwback picture

5

This photo of a girl with a really 'long' hand is going viral

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham