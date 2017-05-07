The Asian Age | News

Sunday, May 07, 2017 | Last Update : 04:38 AM IST

India, Politics

BJP will form govt in Tripura, says Amit Shah

PTI
Published : May 7, 2017, 4:27 am IST
Updated : May 7, 2017, 4:22 am IST

Muslim women shouldn’t be deprived of constitutional rights, says Amit Shah.

BJP President Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)
 BJP President Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

Agartala: BJP national president Amit Shah on Saturday exuded confidence that the party would form the next government in Tripura and termed it as the “only alternative” to the “long Marxist misrule” in the northeastern state.

“For the past 25 years, Tripura is experiencing an atmosphere of corruption where law and order situation has virtually collapsed  and women are not safe,” he said at a press conference here.

He added “In India, every woman, irrespective of caste, creed and religion should enjoy constitutional rights, but triple talaq often takes away the right of Muslim women. We are against talaq and the party's stand on the issue has already been conveyed to the Supreme Court.

The BJP chief did not rule out the possibility of forging alliance with other non-Left political parties, but said it was concentrating more on strengthening its own base. The state with a population of 37 lakh has over 65 per cent people living below the poverty line (BPL), while around 25 per cent people do not have access to safe drinking water, claimed Mr Shah, who arrived here on a two-day visit. “Marxist violence and vindictiveness cannot stop the BJP’s rise in the state. BJP will gain more ground if the ruling party continues to let loose its terror,” he said. Asked whether the party would seek a CBI probe into the chit fund scam, Mr Shah said, “There is no point asking for a CBI probe into the multi-crore scam. (Tripura) Chief minister Manik Sarkar could himself ask for CBI probe on moral ground.”

Appealing to the people to be part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Vikas Yatra”, an optimistic Shah said, “BJP will form the next government in Tripura.”

“If the BJP is voted to power, the new government would implement recommendations of 7th pay commission,” he said.

On being asked how many seats the party is expecting in the Assembly elections due early next year, Shah said, “I will answer that when I return here in November.”

Tags: amit shah, triple talaq, supreme court, bpl
Location: India, Tripura, Agartala

