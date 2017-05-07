The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, May 07, 2017 | Last Update : 04:46 PM IST

India, Politics

Alliance with Congress led to poor state of SP: Mulayam Singh

PTI
Published : May 7, 2017, 3:25 pm IST
Updated : May 7, 2017, 3:30 pm IST

Many in the party blamed the power struggle between Akhilesh and his uncle Shivpal for the Samajwadi Party's dismal performance.

The SP patron also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and dubbed him as a 'liar'. (Photo: PTI)
 The SP patron also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and dubbed him as a 'liar'. (Photo: PTI)

Mainpuri: Samajwadi patron Mulayam Singh Yadav today blamed the alliance with the Congress for the 'poor' state of the party and said efforts should be made to strengthen the SP.

He said though the Congress left no stone unturned to 'ruin' his life, his son Akhilesh Yadav forged an alliance with the party in the run up to the assembly polls.

"Alliance with Congress is responsible for the present poor state of the party. I had advised Akhilesh not to go ahead with it but he did so. The SP is itself responsible for its defeat and not the people of the state", he told reporters here.

Mulayam was here to unveil a statue of martyr Dharmendra Yadav in Junesa village in Karhal area here. Attacking the Congress further, Mulayam said, "Congress left no stone unturned to ruin my life. It lodged cases against me and Akhilesh forged alliance with it".

To a question on his brother Shivpal Yadav deciding to form a new front, he said efforts should be made to strengthen the Samajwadi Party.

Shivpal, who retained the Jaswantnagar Assembly seat during the recent elections, has said that a secular front would be formed if Akhilesh Yadav did not hand over the reins of the party back to his father Mulayam in three months.

On Shivpal Yadav's comment terming Ramgopal Yadav as 'Shakuni', Mulayam said, "Whatever Shivpal said is true. Attempts were made to ensure his defeat and money was also spent for it".

The SP patron also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and dubbed him as a 'liar'.
"Modi had lied to the people and promised Rs 15 lakh in every account but even Rs 15,000 was not given," he said. The Samajwadi Party had witnessed a bitter feud between uncle Shivpal and nephew Akhilesh in the run up to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Many in the party blamed the power struggle between Akhilesh and his uncle Shivpal for the Samajwadi Party's dismal performance.

The Samajwadi Party contested the polls under Akhilesh's leadership but suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of the BJP.

Mulayam had earlier blamed Akhilesh for the Samajwadi Party's poor performance in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and said that his son had insulted him. The SP tally in the assembly elections has come down to 47 from 227 in the 403-member House.

Following a bitter feud between the father and the son, Akhilesh had snatched reins of the party from Mulayam and their fight also reached the Election Commission.

Tags: up elections, congress, samajwadi party, shivpal yadav, akhilesh
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

MOST POPULAR

1

Beat the summer heat, relish your tastebuds with 'Yogi Mango'

2

Egypt: India to hold cultural fest to celebrate Tagore’s 156th birth anniversary

3

Here's why you should change your password immediately

4

Woman flies over 4800 km in wrong direction on US airline flight

5

Katrina's modelling ambitions very much on display in this throwback picture

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham