Yogi for idea of a ‘Hindu nation’, has Opposition fuming

The Congress in UP reacted strongly to his reported remarks.

Lucknow: UP CM Yogi Adityanath has reportedly said that there is nothing wrong with the concept of a Hindu rashtra. Media reports quoted him in an interview with Doordarshan as backing the idea, saying, “The SC has already defined Hinduism as a way of life.”

The Congress in UP reacted strongly to his reported remarks. Party spokesperson Surendra Rajput said that Yogi Adityanath has always been known as a Hindu hardliner, but he should be careful now that he is the CM. “He should address poverty, power crisis, education, health and infrastructure,” he said.

BJP’s V.B. Pathak said, “Hinduism is always synonymous with peace, and there is nothing wrong if the CM talks of peace and progress”.