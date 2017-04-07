The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Apr 07, 2017 | Last Update : 03:25 AM IST

India, Politics

Raje government imposes 10 per cent ‘cow protection’ tax

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 7, 2017, 3:01 am IST
Updated : Apr 7, 2017, 2:58 am IST

Judicial stamps, revenue ticket and insurance ticket have been excluded from this new surcharge.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje (Photo: PTI)
 Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje (Photo: PTI)

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has started charging a 10 per cent “cow protection tax” on non-judicial stamp duty transactions.

The finance department last week issued the order for the 10 per cent surcharge, in line with chief minister Vasundhara Raje’s tax proposals for fiscal 2018.

“Surcharge for development of basic infrastructure facilities and protection and propagation of cow and its progeny shall be levied on all instruments included in the Schedule to the Rajasthan Stamp Act, 1998,” Ms Raje had said in her Budget speech.

Non-judicial instruments bought for drawing up rent agreement, mortgage paper, lease agreement, power of attorney and similar agreements will cost more.

Judicial stamps, revenue ticket and insurance ticket have been excluded from this new surcharge.

The “cow protection” tax is in addition to the existing 10 per cent surcharge for infrastructure development.

The move to impose the new surcharge came after a Cabinet sub-committee, formed in 2016 to find ways for funding cow protection programmes, gave several suggestions.

Hundreds of cow have also died due to alleged mismanagement at the government-run Hingonia Goshala.

Tags: rajasthan government, vasundhara raje, cow protection tax
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

MOST POPULAR

1

Baby in Mumbai survives despite losing pulse for 45 mins

2

Video: Kashmiri cricketers sing Pakistan national anthem, detained by police

3

Video: Muscular cop evading a rat is cracking up the Internet

4

Teenager asks Emma Stone out for prom with La La Land inspired video

5

Watch: Golmaal Again team's pranks on each other are just too hilarious!

more

Editors' Picks

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham