↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Government: EVM tampering allegations are baseless

Published : Apr 7, 2017, 3:22 am IST
The Opposition parties have been raising the issue of alleged tampering of EVMs.

Raising the issue of alleged tampering of EVMs during the Zero Hour, CPI-M leader P Karunakaran demanded an in-depth and independent inquiry into the matter.
New Delhi: Allegations related to tampering of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are “far from truth” and the Opposition is trying to discredit the victory of the BJP in the recent polls, Union minister Ananth Kumar said on Thursday.

Mentioning reports about an EVM being tampered with in Madhya Pradesh, he also suggested that there could be an alternative mechanism to the machines.

Responding to the allegations, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister said, “it is totally far from truth and misleading”. The Opposition parties have been raising the issue of alleged tampering of EVMs.

“If there is anything today, then EVM is the best,” Mr Kumar said and took a swipe at the Opposition saying they wanted to discredit the election victories of BJP and raising the “bogey”.

Opposition parties on Wednesday had forced a brief adjournment of Rajya Sabha proceedings protesting over alleged tampering of EVMs to favour the ruling BJP.

