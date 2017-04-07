BJP: Will win from ‘Kashmir to Kanyakumari’

Shah asked MPs to “obey with smile” the high command’s directives for events slated for the next few days.

New Delhi: The BJP’s foundation day celebration has never been better. Besides storming to power with an unprecedented mandate in 2014, the party created history by winning 325 of the 403 Assembly seats in Uttar Pardesh under the leadership of Prime Miniser Narendra Modi.

After the recent elections in five states, BJP formed government in four states. On the party’s 37th foundation day, Mr Modi congratulated party workers and thanked people for their support, while party president Amit Shah asked the cadre to “promote NaMo model of governance” in every state and prepare the ground for a “better show in 2019” from “Kashmir to Kanyakumari”.

Congratulating the “entire family of BJP karyakartas working across the length and breadth of India,” Mr Modi recalled their struggle and said the BJP would continue to serve the country, especially the poor and the marginalised with great vigour.

“On the Sthapana Diwas of @BJP4India, I congratulate the entire family of BJP Karyakartas working across the length and breadth of India,” Mr Modi tweeted. Later, at the party headquarters, he said, “We recall with pride the hard work of generations of BJP karyakartas who built the party brick by brick with the endeavour to serve society.”

He paid floral tributes to Deen Dayal Upadhyay, whom he described as “our inspiration”. He said it is a matter of pride that people across India have placed their trust in the BJP.

In another meeting, Mr Shah asked MPs to “obey with smile” the high command’s directives for events slated for the next few days. Mr Modi was not present during the meeting. The BJP has lined up various programmes till April 14, the birth anniversary of dalit leader Bhim Rao Ambedkar.