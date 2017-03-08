The Asian Age | News

Modi, Kejriwal play 'politics of false promises': Rahul

PTI
Published : Mar 7, 2017, 8:53 pm IST
Updated : Mar 7, 2017, 8:56 pm IST

The Congress vice-president was addressing a convention of Congress workers at the Ram Lila Maidan before the upcoming polls.

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: File/PTI)
New Delhi: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for playing "politics of false promises" as he set the tone of his party's campaign for upcoming civic polls in the national capital.

Addressing a convention of Congress workers at Ram Lila Maidan here, Gandhi targeted both Modi and Kejriwal for leading "individual-centric" governments.

"Both Modi and Kejriwal engage in politics of false promises," Gandhi said as he listed poll promises Modi and Kejriwal had made ahead of 2014 Lok Sabha and 2015 Delhi assembly polls respectively.

He said the Congress governments echo voice of every countryman.

Gandhi also attacked Modi over the recent killings of Indians in the US.

"Modi ji talks about 56-inch chest, right? When our youth are being killed...why he is not speaking? Because India's Prime Minister is scared of speaking up (to the US)," Rahul said.

