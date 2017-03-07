The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Mar 07, 2017 | Last Update : 09:17 AM IST

India, Politics

'Is Lord Mayor of Delhi next idea', Chidambaram mocks Kejriwal

PTI
Published : Mar 7, 2017, 8:30 am IST
Updated : Mar 7, 2017, 8:31 am IST

The former FM was speaking at the unveiling of a draft blueprint to "radically restructure" the cash-strapped civic bodies.

Former finance minister P Chidambaram addresses a DPCC event organised to resent a Draft Blueprint for Fiscally Self-Reliant Delhi Municipal Corporations in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)
 Former finance minister P Chidambaram addresses a DPCC event organised to resent a Draft Blueprint for Fiscally Self-Reliant Delhi Municipal Corporations in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday took a veiled dig at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his Delhi-London comparison remarks, saying his government should first try turning the city into what it was 20 years ago.

"I read today someone wants to make Delhi (into) London. I wish them well but let them make the city what it was 20 years ago, before they decide to make it London.

"I sincerely hope the next idea is not to have a Lord Mayor of Delhi like the Lord Mayor of London," he said, as he sought to mock Kejriwal without naming him.

The former finance minister was speaking at the unveiling of a draft blueprint prepared by the Congress to "radically restructure" the three cash-strapped civic bodies in Delhi.

"These are grand announcements...we need grand plans to radically restructure Delhi (MCD). Ultimately the plan must be something the people must adopt and accept...And in 10 years through this plan, we will make Delhi a world-class city," Chidambaram said.

Addressing a crowd at an event in Uttam Nagar on Sunday, Kejriwal had said, "In the Assembly polls you gave us 67 seats but this time do not leave any such gap. If we win the MCD polls, we will spruce up Delhi and make it look like London within a year".

The remarks have drawn criticism from political rivals, including the BJP, which has been ruling the MCD for the last 10 years.

Kejriwal, however, today sought to clarify his remarks, saying he meant Delhi will be made as clean as London, keeping its unique cultural ethos intact.

"When we go to western countries including London, we see a high level of cleanliness there. Delhi will be made as clean as London, which only the AAP can do," he told reporters.

The Congress is eyeing a comeback in the civic elections after severe drubbing in the last Assembly elections in which it drew a blank.

However, in the civic bye-polls last year to 13 seats, the Congress finished second with four seats ahead of the BJP at three and behind the AAP, which bagged the maximum of five seats.

The AAP is making its debut in the municipal elections and has pulled out all stops in the campaigning phase, seeking to replicate its stunning performance in the last Assembly polls, in which the BJP was reduced to just three seats in the 70-member House.

The erstwhile unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi was trifurcated in 2012 into North, South and East Municipal Corporations.

Tags: chidambaram, arvind kejriwal, assembly elections, municipal corporation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Countries which are urging people to have more sex

2

MLA rides bullock cart to Vidhan Bhawan in Mumbai

3

Former Australian cricketer Ian Healy slams Virat Kohli for sledging

4

'I've had this moment in life': Shah Rukh wishes new dad Karan 'happiness'

5

2017 flagship smartphones will be very expensive

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Popular couple Malaika Arora Khan and Arbaaz Khan, who have reportedly filed for divorce, were seen together a family bash in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Estranged couple Malaika and Arbaaz party together

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt promoted their upcoming romantic film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' on two reality shows on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia bring the house down as they promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Damien Chazelle, Emma Stone and Casey Affleck.

Oscars 2017: Winners shine bright as they take home the most sought after trophy!

Tiger Shroff was snapped at the Super Fight League competition in Mumbai on Friday where his mother Ayesha and sister Krishna were also spotted along with him. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger Shroff lands perfect flying kicks at Super Fight League

With 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' gearing up for release on March 10, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt landed on the sets of the music-based reality show 'Dil Hai Hindustani' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania on Dil Hai Hindustani

Bollywood stars were snapped in Mumbai as they exercised their votes for the BMC polls on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Ranveer, Shraddha, other stars cast their vote for BMC polls

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham