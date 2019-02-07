Thursday, Feb 07, 2019 | Last Update : 07:22 PM IST

India, Politics

Vadra questioning: BJP lists nine emails regarding London properties

PTI
Published : Feb 7, 2019, 6:27 pm IST
Updated : Feb 7, 2019, 6:27 pm IST

Claiming Gandhi family owns 5 properties in London, Sambit Patra said these emails were exchanged from March 8 to April 17, 2010.

‘Who is this Manoj? Yesterday, we saw in news that Vadra has accepted that Manoj is his employee and Manoj used to write emails for him,’ BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Keeping the heat on Congress party in relation to Robert Vadra's questioning by Enforcement Directorate (ED), the BJP on Thursday listed nine emails that the party alleged were exchanged between Vadra and Sumit Chadha, a relative of arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari, regarding properties in London.

Alleging that the Gandhi family owns five properties in London, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said these emails were exchanged between March 8, 2010 and April 17, 2010.

"The first email has been sent by Sumit Chadha, who is relative of arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari. He has sent it to Robert Vadra only... What tiles should be used in kitchen? How would the bathroom look? All of it is in this email," Patra said.

The email also discussed issues related to painting at one property in London, Patra added. Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, has denied allegations of possessing illegal foreign assets and termed the charges a political witch hunt against him. He has said he was being "hounded and harassed" to subserve political ends.

After first day of his questioning by ED, his lawyer had said Wednesday night that Vadra had replied to every question put to him. "All charges against him are wrong. We will cooperate with the agency 100 per cent. He will come whenever he is called," lawyer Suman Jyoti Khaitan had told reporters.

As Vadra's questioning continued for second day Thursday, Patra also talked about another email allegedly sent by Vadra on April 15, 2010, saying Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband wrote in that email: "Hi, was not aware that nothing has reached you. Will look into it at the morning and let Manoj sort it out. Will be in London soon too. You take care."

Patra claimed, "Vadra is explaining that he didn't know that the money has not reached Chadha so he would ask Manoj to immediately sort this out".

"Who is this Manoj? Yesterday, we saw in news that Vadra has accepted that Manoj is his employee and Manoj used to write emails for him. This establishes a complete trail between Mr B, Deltabhandari, Manoj and Robert Vadra," he claimed.

Patra alleged some mails were marked to an email ID deltabhandari@hotmail.com, and said Congress president Rahul Gandhi needs to answer who were Mr M, Mr B and Deltabhandari.

The BJP spokesperson also listed five properties on London that he alleged were owned by the Gandhi family as per media reports. "The address of five properties have come before us through media... One is on Wellington Road at St John's Wood in London. This property's cost is around Rs 37 crore. Second property has flat numbers 18, 20, 22, 24, 26 and 28 and it is on Saratoga Road in London. It looks like there is a property of Gandhi family on each road of London," he alleged.

"You want a house at every place in London so that you can enjoy. You will come here to do photo-ops among the poor of this country. In this new India, every person, big or small, the law will work for everyone the same way," he said.

"Gandhi family will also have to bow down in front of law. The law won't bow to them... The accused have to come before the law and we are seeing that they are coming every day before ED now," he said.

"Rahul Gandhi has said today that if we come to power, we will pick each such RSS person (from the institution) and throw him out. You will throw each RSS or BJP person out, because you need place to keep Rohingyas or Bangladeshis... This is your motive," Patra alleged.

Tags: robert vadra, sambit patra, bjp, emails, ed
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

