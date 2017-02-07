In Manipur, it’s Irom Sharmila against CM Okram Ibobi Singh

The Congress had released a list of 60 candidates for Manipur Assembly elections on February 3.

Imphal: Rights activist Irom Sharmila will contest against Manipur chief minister and Congress candidate Okram Ibobi Singh from Thoubal constituency in the Assembly elections to be held in March.

Ms Sharmila will contest from Thoubal seat, the convenor of her party People’s Resurgence and Justice Alliance (PRJA), Erendro Leichonbam, said.

Known for her fight against the Armed Forces Special Powers Act, Ms Sharmila is a political greenhorn, while the Congress has been in power in Manipur for three successive terms under Mr Ibobi Singh.

In August 2016, the 44-year-old Ms Sharmila broke her 16-year hungerstrike, the world’s longest such campaign, and declared that she wanted to become the chief minister to press for the repeal of AFSPA.

While launching her party PRJA in October last year, Ms Sharmila had said she would contest from two seats — Thoubal and Khurai.