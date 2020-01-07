Tuesday, Jan 07, 2020 | Last Update : 03:24 AM IST

India, Politics

Fascist surgical strike by BJP: Mamata Banerjee

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Jan 7, 2020, 1:59 am IST
Updated : Jan 7, 2020, 1:59 am IST

Banerjee said that she felt ashamed to say anything in view of how dangerously an attack was carried out on democracy in a planted way.

Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI )
Kolkata: Denouncing the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee branded the brazen attack on JNU students and faculty as an absolute “fascist surgical strike” by the BJP.

“The miscreants of the BJP were sent on the one hand, while the police was made inactive on the other. What will the police do? They got instructions from the top to remain mute spectators and to let the BJP do whatever they want. This is absolutely wrong. This is a fascist surgical strike absolutely,” Ms Banerjee alleged in South 24 Parganas on Monday.

Slamming the BJP, she claimed, “We have never seen this type of thing. Everywhere it is going on now. They (BJP) are talking of each state but see what is happening in Lucknow and Moradabad. They are doing what they want. In democracy one government goes out of power while another comes.”

The Trinamul Congress supremo said, “But no one has the right that he can do anything just because he has the majority. We have to work according to the Constitution when in power. I appeal the student community to be together and fight together. Let us fight the battle together against this government.”

Recalling early years of her political life, she observed, “I started my political career as a student leader and student worker. So I know student politics very well. Nowadays, I have seen how they (BJP) are torturing students and professors too. It is not only disturbing for me but also for all.”

Ms Banerjee said that she felt ashamed to say anything in view of how dangerously an attack was carried out on democracy in a planted way.

“If anyone says anything against them, he is called a Pakistani and an enemy of the state. Such things never happened in Hindustan,” she said.

She argued, “The difference between Hindustan and Pakistan is that Paki-stan is not a democratic country. But we can proudly call our Hindustan is a democratic country.”

