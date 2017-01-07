The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jan 07, 2017 | Last Update : 05:58 AM IST

India, Politics

Mamata Banerjee seeks ‘national’ govt, stir from Jan 9

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 7, 2017, 4:57 am IST
Updated : Jan 7, 2017, 4:59 am IST

TMC sources said a massive protest was planned in New Delhi starting January 9.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses media at the end of her administrative meeting with State Government officials, in Kolkata. (Photo: AP)
 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses media at the end of her administrative meeting with State Government officials, in Kolkata. (Photo: AP)

Kolkata/New Delhi: Trinamul Congress supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday launched a high-decibel attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding a national government be formed at the Centre that should be led by any other senior BJP leader like Lal Krishna Advani, Arun Jaitley or Rajnath Singh. The TMC is also planning massive protests across the country from Monday over the demonetisation move and the arrest of its top leaders by the CBI, that it has called “vendetta politics” by the Narendra Modi government.

“We appeal to the President to save the country from the mess. In the current situation, a national government should be formed with another BJP person at the helm. He (Modi) has to go,” Ms Banerjee said. “It is time for President’s  Rule at the Centre. Let us set aside our political differences, draft a Common Minimum Agenda and form a national government at the Centre,” she said.

Lashing out at the PM, Ms Banerjee said: “To save the country, let a national government be formed. Advaniji, Rajnathji or Jaitleyji can head it. The current situation is unacceptable. A national government is a coalition government, specially one subordinating party differences to the national interest in a time of crisis, as in Britain under Ramsay MacDonald in the 1930s.”

All institutions were under attack, the West Bengal chief minister said, and added: “This is a dangerous game. The PM is behaving like Kalidas, trying to cut the branch he is sitting on.”

TMC sources said a massive protest was planned in New Delhi starting January 9. “The protest is likely to last at least for three days,” a Trinamul leader said.

All state units would be organising demonstrations against demonetisation from January 9 to 11 in various parts of the country. The protests will be held in all states.

The Trinamul Congress has been on the warpath since the arrest of its Lok Sabha floor leader Sudip Bandopadhyay by the CBI in the Rose Valley chit fund case. Another MP, actor-politician Tapas Pal, was also arrested recently.

The TMC MPs had hit the streets of the national capital on Wednesday and Thursday, making a bid to storm the PMO and courting arrest. Over 30 TMC MPs were briefly detained protesting near the Prime Minister’s residence.

West Bengal finance minister Amit Mitra also boycotted the pre-Budget consultations in New Delhi, claiming that there was a “financial emergency” and a “political environment of fear” across the country. Protests were held near the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex, from where the TMC MPs went to protest outside the Prime Minister’s residence.

Tags: mamata banerjee, narendra modi, arun jaitley, rajnath singh
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

MOST POPULAR

1

Indian railways to launch faster ticketing app

2

Virat and Anushka can’t take their hands off from each other’s jackets

3

Pole dancers cause traffic jam at politician's funeral

4

Apple is most respected brand in India, states research

5

Hand-written Princess Diana letters break estimates at auction

more

Editors' Picks

The image can be accessed by clicking on the historical imagery icon on Google Earth and scrolling back to May, 2016, said the report. (Photo: Twitter)

Beijing spying on India? Nuclear submarine docked in Karachi harbour

After Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down as India’s ODI and T20 skipper after enjoying remarkable success for over nine years, Virat Kohli, who is already leading the Test team, is all set to take over the role of India’s skipper in the limited-overs cricket. (Photo: AP)

For Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni will always be his captain

Bengaluru police on Thursday said that four of the six men accused of stalking and molesting a woman in Kammanahalli area on New Year have been arrested. (Photo: videograb)

Kammanahalli molestation victim was stalked for days, says B’luru top cop

Mahendra Singh Dhoni. (Photo: File)

How Dhoni decided to step down as India's ODI, T20 captain

Test skipper Virat Kohli has been timmed to take over from Dhoni. (Photo: BCCI)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni calls it a day on limited overs captaincy

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The annual Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in the capital of the northeastern province of Heilongjiang is expected to draw more than one million visitors to admire castles and cathedrals sculpted out of ice and lit up at night in stunning colours. (Photo: AFP)

Frozen wonderland lit up at Harbin ice festival

Dutch artist HuskMitBNavn makes 3 dimensional drawings out of everyday situations in life on paper. The writer sketches situations by using art and drawing to show it. (Photo: Instagram/@huskmitnavn1)

Artist brings cartoons to life with 3D drawings

A produce worker was photographed looking at his work after arranging produce on the shelf (Photo: Reddit)

Photoshop battle over produce worker admiring his work

Each week, patients at the Support Hospital of Brasilia receive visits from a special breed of therapist: dogs trained to help them recover from disease or injury. (Photo: AP)

Patients at Brazilian hospital get special 'pet therapy'

Social media activity went up this year and with it the number of bizarre challenges on the internet also saw a rise with people putting codoms on their heads and having A4 size waist (Photo: Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Weirdest internet challenges of 2016

With the most number of hugs in a minute and the highest dunk of a biscuit in tea by a bungee jumper, 2016 was a year of bizarre and innovative efforts making it into record books (Photo: Facebook/YouTube)

Yearender 2016: Weirdest world records

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham