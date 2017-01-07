Kumar Vishwas to be AAP star campaigner in Punjab and Goa

AAP leaders Ashutosh and Deepak Bajpai, looking after the party’s Goa and Punjab campaigning, respectively.

New Delhi: Dismissing reports, senior Aam Aadmi Party leaders on Friday said that Kumar Vishwas will “certainly feature” in the list of AAP’s star campaigners in Punjab and Goa.

AAP leaders Ashutosh and Deepak Bajpai, looking after the party’s Goa and Punjab campaigning, respectively, said while the lists have not been submitted yet, Mr Vishwas figures among the names chosen in this regard. “He will definitely be one of the star campaigners. The list will be submitted to the Election Commission soon. We are not doing it since many parties are yet to come up even with the complete list of candidates,” Mr Bajpai said.

Mr Ashutosh said Mr Vishwas has recently campaigned in Goa and will also be among the star campaigners in the western state. The party has prepared a list containing 16-17 names, he said. “A section of media running false propaganda that @DrKumarVishwas does not figure in @AamAadmiParty star campaigners list for Punjab. To put the record straight,@DrKumarVishwas is on our star campaigners’ list 4 Punjab,” Mr Bajpai also tweeted. Polling will be held in Punjab and Goa together on February 4.