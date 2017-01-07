The Asian Age | News

For first time, a Captain will beat a General: Amarinder Singh

Singh was interacting with the media at a press conference to announce the joining of former Akali minister Ranjit Singh Balian.

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh (Photo: PTI)
Chandigarh: Even though he is looking forward to create “a history” by defeating former Army chief, Gen. J.J. Singh (retd.), in Patiala, Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh challenged AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Friday to fight him in the coming Assembly elections.

“It will be the first time in the history of the Army that a Captain will beat a General,” he said, while reiterating that he is ready to take on and defeat Mr Kejriwal from any constituency in the state. Mr Singh was interacting with the media at a press conference to announce the joining of former Akali minister Ranjit Singh Balian, his family members, and a large number of AAP workers and others.

Mr Singh denied that the delay in issuing of tickets would impact the party’s campaigning, and added that there is enough time to canvas for the polls scheduled on February 4, even though he said “unfortunately the tickets could not be announced six months before the elections” as decided at the Jaipur session of the party.

The final list, he said, is likely to be released on January 9. Responding to a question on dissidence in the Punjab Congress, Mr Singh said tickets could not possibly be given to all deserving candidates but the party is working hard to bring the dissidents around. He said he is personally committed to accommodate all those who are voluntarily backing out of the race and extending support to the official candidates, if his government after comes to power.

Reiterating that the tickets would be given to outsiders in constituencies where the Congress don’t have strong presence, Mr Singh said that the posters being put up against Inderbir Singh Bolaria and others in Delhi are obviously the act of detractors. He again made it clear that no discussion has happened over the possibility of making Navjot Singh Sidhu the deputy chief minister. Besides contesting elections, Mr Sidhu would also be a part of the AICC list of star campaigners, he added.

On AAP’s Bhagwant Singh’s claim to the chief ministerial post, Mr Singh wished him luck, saying if that happened, the state would become a comedian government. He reiterated his stand that there is no place for religion in politics, while asserting that the Supreme Court verdict on the issue would impact the campaign of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which is taking people to gurdwaras to pledge their allegiance to the party.

