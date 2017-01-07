The Asian Age | News

AAP MLA quits Delhi seat to fight Punjab CM

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 7, 2017, 1:05 am IST
Updated : Jan 7, 2017, 4:22 am IST

The AAP fielded Jarnail Singh against five-time Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal from Lambi, a SAD bastion.

New Delhi: AAP legislator from Rajouri Garden Jarnail Singh quit Delhi Asse-mbly to contest in the Assem-bly elections in Punjab, which goes to polls on February 4.

The AAP fielded Mr Singh against five-time Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal from Lambi, a SAD bastion. Mr Singh said he had sent his resignation to Delhi Assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Thursday. Mr Singh was actively campaigning for months. He was elected to the Delhi Assembly in February 2015 from Rajouri Garden.

However, Mr Singh’s candidature from Punjab ran into troubles after some SAD leaders raised objections over his name appearing in the Delhi’s voting list. “Pressure was mounted on him before filing his nomination from Lambi,”Rajesh Goyal, Maulik Bharat chief, said.

Tags: aam aadmi party (aap), jarnail singh, assembly elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

