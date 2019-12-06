Friday, Dec 06, 2019 | Last Update : 03:39 PM IST

India, Politics

Chidambaram makes it 'saffron' v/s 'secular', asks J'khand voters to defeat BJP

PTI
Published : Dec 6, 2019, 2:18 pm IST
Updated : Dec 6, 2019, 2:18 pm IST

Chidambaram said the outcome of the ongoing Assembly polls will be an important turning point.

'We dented the BJP in Haryana, denied BJP power in Maharashtra,' said Chidambaram. (Photo: File)
 'We dented the BJP in Haryana, denied BJP power in Maharashtra,' said Chidambaram. (Photo: File)

Ranchi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday appealed to people of Jharkhand to defeat the BJP in the state Assembly elections.

At a press conference in Ranchi, he said the outcome of the ongoing assembly polls will be an important turning point with the saffron party on one side and secular and progressive parties on the other.

"We dented the BJP in Haryana, denied BJP power in Maharashtra and appeal to people to defeat the BJP in Jharkhand," the former Finance Minister said.

Tags: bjp, p chidambaram, jharkhand assembly elections 2019
Location: India, Jharkhand

Latest From India

Shah recently conducted a review of the force at its headquarters here after which he directed that the lead internal security force of the country should devise a mechanism that enables it to keep its fighting blood fresh and lethal at all times. (Photo: File | ANI)

Shah directs CRPF to keep combat profile young; move aged troops to light jobs

'We were getting messages, asking us to throw the accused in front of hungry lions. But we followed the law,

Thought of killing Nirbhaya rapists never crossed my mind: Ex-Delhi top cop

He was addressing a national convention on 'empowerment of women for social transformation' at the headquarters of the Brahma Kumaris. (Photo: ANI)

Rape convicts under POCSO shouldn't have right to file mercy plea: Prez

DMK had on December 2 filed a fresh petition in the Supreme Court seeking its direction to stay the Tamil Nadu state local body election notification. (Photo: ANI)

'Historic verdict': Stalin after SC holds local body polls in 9 newly formed TN districts

MOST POPULAR

1

Why young Japanese are choosing to not get married?

2

Samsung Galaxy S11 feature will be envy of entire smartphone industry

3

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 aka Galaxy Buds+ coming soon

4

OnePlus offers massive discounts on OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T; grab it now

5

One 5.4-inch iPhone 12, two 6.1-inch iPhone 12s and one 6.7-inch iPhone 12 incoming

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham