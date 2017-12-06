The Asian Age | News



PM Modi talks about Cong as he has no plans for Gujarat: Rahul Gandhi

Published : Dec 6, 2017, 1:30 am IST
Mr Gandhi said that on forming a government in the state the Congress will not take decisions like the (GST) “Gabbar Singh Tax” and demonetisation.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi poses with children during an election campaign meeting at Anjar in Kutch district. (Photo: PTI)
Anjar (Gujarat): Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he mostly talked about the Congress in his speeches as he had no plans for the future of poll-bound Gujarat.

“Yesterday, I saw Modiji’s (election rally) speech. From what I saw, Modiji talked about Congress party and me for 60 per cent of the speech...That Congress party is this, Congress party is that,” Mr Gandhi told an election rally at Anjar in Kutch district.

He said that the Assembly elections were not about the BJP or the Congress or individuals.

“This election is about just one thing, and that is the future of the people of Gujarat. And in his entire speech, Modiji did not talk about your future, as to what the BJP wants to do for you in future,” he said.

Mr Gandhi said that the PM was not talking about his party’s future vision for Gujarat because the reality of “Modi model” of development was far removed from what existed on the ground.

Promising a “golden future” for the people of Gujarat, Mr Gandhi said that on forming a government in the state the Congress will not take decisions like the (GST) “Gabbar Singh Tax” and demonetisation.

“The Congress chief minister will not take decisions without listening to you, without understanding you,” he said.

He said that while Mr Modi talked about corruption, he remained silent over (BJP chief Amit Shah’s son) Jay Shah’s “corruption” and Rafale fighter jet deal.

