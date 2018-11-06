The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Nov 06, 2018 | Last Update : 04:43 PM IST

India, Politics

4-1 win for Cong-JD(S) in Karnataka bypolls; BJP's fort Ballari rejects party

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Nov 6, 2018, 4:09 pm IST
Updated : Nov 6, 2018, 4:09 pm IST

The results came as a major setback for the main opposition BJP ahead of the 2019 elections with the party losing its stronghold.

This election was termed as the semi-final before 2019 Lok Sabha as both Congress-JD(S) alliance and BJP were contesting for the seats. (Photo: File)
  This election was termed as the semi-final before 2019 Lok Sabha as both Congress-JD(S) alliance and BJP were contesting for the seats. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: In an emphatic endorsement of Karnataka's ruling JD(S)-Congress coalition by the voters, its candidates on Tuesday won both the assembly constituencies and clinched two of the three Lok Sabha seats in the bitterly fought by-polls held on Saturday, officials said.

Here's a low-down on the five fiercely-contested seats:

Ballari (Lok Sabha) 

The by-elections came as a major setback for the main opposition BJP ahead of the 2019 elections with the party losing its fort -- Ballari Lok Sabha seat -- considered a stronghold of the controversial Reddy brothers. 

V S Ugrappa of the Congress has established a lead of more than 2.14 lakh votes in Ballari over BJP's J Shantha, the sister of B Sriramulu, a key aide of the Reddys and former MP from there. 

Shivamogga (Lok Sabha)

The BJP is leading only in Shivamogga parliamentary seat, the pocket borough of the Leader of the Opposition B S Yeddyurappa. 
His son B Y Raghavendra established a lead of more than 51,000 votes over Madhu Bangarappa of the JD(S). Madhu is the son of former Congress chief minister the late S Bangarappa. 

Ramanagara (Vidhan Sabha)

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's wife Anitha bagged the Ramanagara assembly seat by a spectacular margin of 1,09,137 against her nearest rival BJP's L Chandrashekar, who had pulled out of the contest, but still officially remains the party candidate. 

Chandrashekhar, who had joined the BJP ahead of the polls returned to Congress weeks later, leaving the saffron party red-faced and the field open for a walkover for Anitha Kumaraswamy. 

Ramanagara seat fell vacant after Kumaraswamy preferred to retain Chennapatna, the other constituency from where he had won. 

Jamkhandi (Vidhan Sabha)

In Jamkhandi, Congress candidate Anand Nyamgouda defeated BJP's Srikant Kulkarni by a margin of 39,480 votes, riding a sympathy wave following his father and sitting MLA Siddu Nyamagouda's death in a road accident. 

With Tuesday's victory, the Congress-JD(S) alliance's tally will go up to 120 seats in the 224 member assembly where the BJP has 104 MLAs. 

Mandya (Lok Sabha)

In Mandya Lok Sabha constituency, JD(S) candidate L Shivarame Gowda has established a lead of a staggering 3.24 lakh votes over BJP candidate Siddaramaiah, a political green horn and a former civil servant.

Mandya is a stronghold of the Vokkaliga community to which JD(S) supremo and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda belongs. Elated over the performance of the ruling alliance candidates, jubilant Congress workers distributed sweets and broke coconuts at various places. 

'BJP will be wiped out'

Karnataka Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao claimed the results reflected the disenchantment of people with the BJP. "Look at the margins...it's clear that people are fed up with the BJP. This anti-people, anti-farmer, anti-women government at the Centre must go. All forces need to come together to take on the BJP. BJP will be wiped out of Karnataka in 2019 (Lok Sabha polls). If it is wiped out in Karnataka, it will be wiped out in the entire south India," he said. 

Karnataka is the only south Indian state where the BJP has been in power. The by-elections for three Lok Sabha seats were necessitated after Yeddyurappa and Sriramulu of the BJP and C S Puttaraju of the JD(S) vacated Shivamogga, Ballari and Mandya following their election to the assembly in May. 

Bypolls to Jamkhandi seat was necessitated following the death of sitting Congress MLA Siddu Nyamagouda, while Ramanagara fell vacant after Kumaraswamy gave it up. 

Tags: karnataka by-election, karnataka by-election 2018, congress, jd(s), bjp
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Salman Khan gets teary-eyed when he meets a boy detected with cancer

2

Diwali 2018: Here are tips to keep your pet dog safe during festival

3

Priyanka Chopra looks like a bride celebrating Bachelorette, Parineeti joins in

4

First India-Nepal passenger train on broad gauge likely to begin from December

5

This is what Ranbir's sister Riddhima has to say on his relationship with Alia

more

Editors' Picks

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter at his birthday.

Love is in the air? Janhvi gifted beggar biscuits, Ishaan gives the same child cake

Rocketry poster.

R Madhavan’s Rocketry: Who is Nambi Narayan and why is he important

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Kedarnath teaser: Did Sushant and Sara leave these hints from the movie?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Prithvi Theatre Festival commenced a few days back and yesterday, a day before Diwali, the festival finally saw Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan make time, looking all too pretty.

Kareena and Saif ring in Diwali at Prithvi Theatre Festival, others join in

After Deepika Padukone began wedding puja in her Bengaluru home, Ranveer Singh was now snapped at the haldi ceremony.

Groom-to-be Ranveer Singh celebrates haldi ceremony with Shanoo

Mumbai's iconic Prithvi Theatre - the theatre foundations of the first family of Bollywood, the Kapoors - marks 40 years this November. It’s that time of the year again when Mumbai’s culture enthusiasts look forward to attend the most iconic celebration in the city - the Prithvi Theatre Festival. The festival will be held from November 3 to 14. Check out the pictures of Bollywood celebs at the inaugural of this glorious festival last night. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Prithvi Theatre turns 40: Ranbir Kapoor attends iconic festival

Aanand L Rai directorial Zero's trailer was revealed at a launch event in Mumbai on Friday, which also marks Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday. Check out the exclusive pictures from the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Zero trailer launch: From pani-puri to b'day cake and SRK's bauua pose!

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan who turned 53 on Friday, greeted thousands of his fans outside his residence at midnight and thanked them for their wishes. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan turns 53: Superstar greets fans outside Mannat at midnight

It was the occasion of Halloween when R. Madhavan launched his upcoming movie Rocketry's trailer, while Shraddha Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan and others were still in the mood to celebrate!

Taimur, Yash & Roohi's cute Halloween, Shraddha parties, Madhavan launches Rocketry

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham