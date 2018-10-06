The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Oct 06, 2018 | Last Update : 01:16 AM IST

India, Politics

Rahul Gandhi: Will become PM if allies agree after polls

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 6, 2018, 1:01 am IST
Updated : Oct 6, 2018, 1:01 am IST

This is the second time in five months that the Congress president has made public his prime ministerial ambition.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
 Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi yet again played the “I’m flexible” card on Friday by saying that he is willing to be the Prime Minister if allies want him to take the top job, but the first step for all parties is to get together and defeat the BJP.

“We have had discussions with allies and what we decided is that this is a two stage process — one is to get together and defeat the BJP, and stage two is, once the election is over then we will decide what happens,” the Congress president said at an event in Delhi.

When probed further about the possibility of him becoming Prime Minister, Mr Gandhi said, “If they (allies) want me, sure... I will.”

This is the second time in five months that the Congress president has made public his prime ministerial ambition. Earlier, while campaigning for Karnataka elections, Mr Gandhi had suggested that he would be the Prime Minister if the Congress emerged as the single largest party after the Lok Sabha elections.

His comment came on a day when BJP president Amit Shah challenged the Congress to an “open debate” on the development works

done by his party during its rule, as compared to the work done by chief minister Raman Singh in Chhattisgarh and the Prime Minister at the Centre.

“We are ready for an open debate with the Congress on development works done by its governments in 55 years as against the 15 years of Raman Singh’s government in Chhattisgarh and five years of the Narendra Modi government,” he said at a rally in poll-bound Chhattisgarh.

Earlier, Mr Gandhi downplayed BSP chief Mayawati decision to rule out an alliance with the Congress in the upcoming state Assembly polls, but exuded confidence that the two parties will get together for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

He said that the BSP chief’s move to not align with his party would not impact Congress’ fortunes in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls slated to be held later this year.

“Alliance in the states and at the Centre are two different things and Mayawati has sort of indicated that. I don’t see the BSP not aligning (with Congress) will impact us in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan,” he said.

Stressing on adopting a flexible approach in talks for alliance, he said, “We were flexible in the states (about seat sharing). In fact I was more flexible than some of our state leaders. We were in the midst of talks when they (BSP) decided to go their own way.” Earlier this week Ms Mayawati had praised Mr Gandhi and UPA chairperson Mrs. Sonia Gandhi but hit out at senior Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for jeopardising the alliance talks.

In a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress president said that the BJP and its ideological mentor RSS want a single, suffocating ideology to be imposed upon 1.2 billion Indians.

“The ideological centre that is fighting the BJP can only be the Congress. I am ready to take criticisms and questions. Why can’t the Prime Minister do the same. India desperately needs healing and listening and all sections want it,” he said.

The Congress chief said that he has been going to temples, gurdwaras and mosques for years, but the issue of his visits to temples has suddenly been publicised.

“I guess the BJP doesn’t like it. It infuriates them. The BJP feels only they can go to temples,” he said.

Talking about attacks by rivals, he said he has developed a thick skin. He can understand criticism and is not disturbed by it. “My response is to listen.”

“Leadership is an evolution. It is something which is constantly changing and you learn. At least in my evolution, I am going much more into listening to people and trying to understand them,” Mr Gandhi said.

Tags: rahul gandhi, 2019 lok sabha elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Maharashtra police files case against Tanushree for comments against political leader

2

Tracking indoor air quality can help mitigate home pollution

3

Bhumi Pednekar, Riteish Deshmukh, Saqib Salim to star in Y-Films’ Pyaar Actually

4

Justice Ranjan Gogoi becomes first Chief Justice of India from Northeast

5

Conspicuous by absence at funeral, Neetu finally reacts to Krishna Raj Kapoor’s death

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMLife

From pizza, to curry, soup and salad, we share pictures of some delectable edibles. (Photos: AP)

Delicious food pictures for the hungry souls

Mexico's "lucha libre," a wildly popular mix of sport and entertainment, long featured midgets and dwarves in a deeply demeaning role: they were "mascotas" -- a word that can mean both "mascot" and "pet" -- for full-size wrestlers (Photo: AFP)

Mexico's dwarf wrestlers fight back against mockery to become stars

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Paris fashion week sees heady mix of daring designs

Cambodians began their traditional 15-day Pchum Ben festival to pay respects to deceased relatives. (Photos: AP)

Cambodians pay respect to dead relatives in Pchum Ben festival

Ashoura is marked on the tenth day of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Test of faith as devotees mark Ashoura in Pakistan

Around 6 million visitors are expected at the festival grounds in Munich before the Oktoberfest ends on Oct. 7 (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds rush to grab their pint as Oktoberfest opens in Munich

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham