Thursday, Sep 06, 2018

India, Politics

There is no hatred here: Rahul Gandhi tweets from yatra

Published : Sep 6, 2018
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is on a pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar, put out pictures of the “tranquil and calm” waters of the lake and said there “is no hatred here”.

In a tweet, Mr Gandhi said, “The waters of lake Mansarovar are so gentle, tranquil and calm. They give everything and lose nothing. Anyone can drink from them. There is no hatred here. This is why we worship these waters in India.” He also tweeted several pictures, including that of “Rakshas Tal”.

During campaigning for the Karnataka elections, the plane carrying Mr Gandhi and several others had developed a technical snag enroute to Hubbali airport in Karnataka.  The plane tilted heavily to the left side and dipped steeply with violent shuddering, but soon recovered and landed safely. Soon after the incident, Mr Gandhi had announced during a rally that he wanted to undertake the pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar. Mr Gandhi had previously called himself a “janeu-dhari” (sacred thread wearing) Brahmin and a devotee of Lord Shiv during the Gujarat elections.

Mr Gandhi had sent a special request for clearance to the ministry of external affairs. He is undertaking a private tour for the yatra from China. The pilgrimage could not take place until now because of the Congress chief’s packed schedule, said leaders. Last month, he had visited Germany and London. Mr Gandhi left Delhi for the pilgrimage on August 31.

After returning from Kailash Mansarovar, he is expected to head to Madhya Pradesh to launch the Congress campaign for polls in the state due later this year. The Congress chief’s temple visits while campaigning in Gujarat and Karnataka had provoked BJP allegations of “soft Hindutva”. The annual Kailash pilgrimage, which draws thousands each year, will end on September 8. In 2015, just after the Uttarakhand floods, Rahul had undertaken the Kedarnath yatra on foot to once again show his Hindu credentials.

