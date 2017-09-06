JD(U) takes step to sack rebel Sharad Yadav from Rajya Sabh

Sharad Yadav was removed as the chief whip of the party in the Upper House and replaced him with Mr Singh.

New Delhi: The Janata Dal (United) on Tuesday approached vice-president M. Venkaiah Naidu seeking cancellation of Rajya Sabha membership of rebel party leader Sharad Yadav.

In his capacity as the vice-president, Mr Naidu is also the Rajya Sabha chairperson.

JD(U) leaders R.C.P. Singh and S.K. Jha met Mr Naidu and submitted a memorandum to seeking Mr Yadav’s ouster from Rajya Sabha, sources said.

Defying a party diktat, Sharad Yadav attended a rally organised by RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on August 27, inviting the wrath of JD(U) president and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.

Sharad Yadav, the seniormost leader of the party, raised a banner of revolt against the Bihar chief minister’s decision to align with the NDA and form a government with their support in the state.

A section of the party’s MPs, led by Sharad Yad-av, had claimed that they had not been consulted over the decision to exit the Grand Alliance in the state with RJD and the Congress. Sharad Yadav has since then floated a platform called Sanjhi Virasat.