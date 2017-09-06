The Asian Age | News

Adityanath to handover loan waiver certificates to farmers in Allahabad

ANI
Published : Sep 6, 2017, 12:38 pm IST
Updated : Sep 6, 2017, 12:38 pm IST

Adityanath will also lay the foundation for the construction of the Ardh Kumbh in Allahabad, which is to be held in 2019.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: PTI)

Allahabad: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Allahabad and handover loan redemption certificates to the farmers, on Wednesday.

More than 11,000 farmers will receive the loan-waiver certificates.

Adityanath will also lay the foundation for the construction of the Ardh Kumbh in Allahabad, which is to be held in 2019.

The government estimated a budget of Rs. 510 crore for the Ardh Kumbh.

The Chief Minister's programme will take place at the parade ground.

