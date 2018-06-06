The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jun 06, 2018 | Last Update : 06:01 PM IST

India, Politics

K'taka Cabinet expansion: 25 ministers from Cong, JD(S), BSP take oath

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 6, 2018, 5:36 pm IST
Updated : Jun 6, 2018, 5:40 pm IST

Congress leader D K Shivakumar, JD(S)' H D Revanna are among those who took oath as ministers in the Cabinet.

Congress leader D K Shivakumar takes oath as minister in the Karnataka cabinet. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)
 Congress leader D K Shivakumar takes oath as minister in the Karnataka cabinet. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Bengaluru: A fortnight after becoming the Chief Minister of Karnataka, H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday carried out the first expansion of the cabinet with the induction of 25 ministers.

The Congress and the JD(S) decided on the ministers after weeks of hectic discussions and bargaining.

 Of the 25 ministers, fourteen ministers are from the Congress, nine from its ruling coalition partner JD(S) and one each from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party (KPJP).

Senior Congress leader D K Shivakumar, who had been the party’s biggest crisis manager at the time when the party was trying to prevent its lawmakers from being poached by the BJP, took oath as minister.

H D Revanna, brother of chief minister Kumaraswamy, was the first one to take oath as minister.

Former agriculture minister Krishna Byregowda and former minister for city development K J George from the Congress also took oath as ministers.

JD(S)’ S R Srinivas and D C Thamanna were also sworn-in as ministers. Both the leaders are first time ministers.

Congress leaders N H Shivashankar Reddy, who is the former deputy speaker, and Ramesh Jharkiholi were also inducted in the Cabinet.

JD(S)’ G T Devegowda, who defeated former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Chamundeshwari, also took the oath.

Bandappa Kashampur from JD(S) and Congress MLA R V Deshpande took the oath of office.

Priyank Kharge, son of Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, and former food and civil supplies minister U T Abdul Khader also took the oath as ministers. Khader had also served as the health minister of the state.

JD(S) MLAs C S Puttaraju and S R Mahesh were also sworn-in as ministers.

B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, Congress MLA from Chamarajpet, was also inducted as the minister in the Cabinet.

Lone BSP MLA N Mahesh was also sworn-in. BSP had a pre-poll alliance with the JD(S).

Shivanand Patil, Venkataramanappa, Rajshekar Basavaraj Patil and C. Puttaranga Shetty also took the oath of office.

Congress MLC Jayamala was the lone woman minister.

Independent candidate from Ranibennur, R Shankar, who supported the Congress after the results, was also inducted in the Cabinet.

In a simple ceremony, new ministers were sworn-in to the Cabinet with Governor Vajubhai Vala administering the oath of office at Raj Bhavan.

As per the power-sharing arrangement, the Congress would have a total of 22 ministers while the JD-S will have 12, including the chief minister.

With today's expansion, the strength of the ministry has gone up to 27, leaving seven more vacancies to be filled.

Tags: congress, jd(s), karnataka cabinet expansion, d k shivakumar, h d revanna, oath-taking
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

Team India skipper Virat Kohli's wax statue unveiled at Madame Tussauds

2

'Utterly disgusting': Priyanka Chopra’s Quantico slammed for latest episode

3

Tunisia goalie 'fakes' injury during match so teammates can break Ramzan fast

4

Man from future who passed lie detector test says he has alien friends

5

Rajinikanth talks fondly about journey of becoming actor from bus conductor: Huma

more

Editors' Picks

Taapsee Pannu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Was movie just excuse for Taapsee Pannu to mudsling Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Isabelle Kaif spotted outside a theatre, Katrina Kaif at Akash Ambani's engagement.

Harshvardhan Kapoor, Isabelle Kaif snapped together, will it make Katrina happy?

Ananya Pandey

After Kalank mishap, Ananya escapes major accident on KJo’s SOTY 2 sets

A still from 'Sanju' song 'Badhiya'.

Sanju song Badhiya: Did you notice Padmaavat actor Jim Sarbh in the song?

Sonakshi Sinha

Happy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha: A risk-taker with potential

more

ALSO FROMLife

Artists from eight countries embodied 64 statues in the old quarter of Romanian capital, in popular parks and in the garden of the spectacular Filipescu-Cesianu residence, built in 1892 in the Belle Epoque period. (Photos: AP)

People flock to Romanian capital for International Living Statues Festival

Several organisations and volunteers are fighting back against the menace that is polluting water bodies and threatening to drown our cities (Photo: AFP/AP)

Heroes fight back on International Environment Day as plastic waste threatens the planet

From lion cubs making their first appearance in a zoo, to a panda with a shocked expression, pair of moose fighting and a dog being rescued, here are animals who grabbed headlines this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animlas who grabbed headlines this week

The horses are known as the Dülmen pony - a prized breed and also Europe's last remaining wild horses. Only once a year they have direct contact with humans when the young stallions are caught from the flock, that was first mentioned in chronicles 700 years ago. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Europe's last remaining wild horses

In a tiny Cairo workshop, Mohamed Fawzi Bakkar designs and builds marionettes from scratch, hoping to revive a traditional art. (Photos: AP)

Marionette maker from Egypt on a quest to revive dying art form

The Monastery of Fitero is a Cistercian monastery located at Fitero, Navarre, Spain, on the banks of the Alhama River. (Photos: AP)

Devotees dress up to participate in the Fitero pilgrimage honouring Virgin Mary

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham