The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jun 06, 2017 | Last Update : 08:57 PM IST

India, Politics

Sonia may step down as Cong President by Oct 15, Rahul’s elevation not discussed

PTI
Published : Jun 6, 2017, 8:25 pm IST
Updated : Jun 6, 2017, 8:26 pm IST

The CWC on Tuesday approved the schedule for internal elections under which the party has to complete the exercise by October 15.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Vice-President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
 Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Vice-President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Sonia Gandhi may step down from the Congress presidentship, paving the way for Rahul Gandhi's possible elevation when the party holds its internal elections by October 15.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party's highest decision-making body, on Tuesday approved the schedule for internal elections under which the party has to complete the exercise by October 15.

In her speech at the CWC meeting, Sonia Gandhi exhorted party men to strengthen the organisation and complete the organisational polls with "speed and sincerity".

"We must strengthen our organisation. The ongoing organisational elections must be completed with the utmost speed and sincerity," she said at the meeting, ahead of the CWC approving the poll schedule.

Asked whether the issue of elevation of Rahul Gandhi was discussed at the meeting, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad replied in the negative.

"The schedule for organisational elections has been cleared by the CWC," Azad said, adding that Rahul's elevation was not specifically discussed.

The CWC members had in the last meeting in November unanimously expressed "strong sentiment" for Rahul's elevation for the first time and may take it further.

At the November 7 meeting, all members, including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and senior leader AK Antony, had made a strong pitch for Rahul to take over the reins of the party.

The Congress President has created a record by being at the helm of the 130-year-old organisation for nearly two decades since late Sitaram Kesri's ouster by the CWC in early 1998.

Rahul was appointed party vice president in January 2013 at Congress's brainstorming session in Jaipur.

Tags: rahul gandhi, sonia gandhi, congress

MOST POPULAR

1

Corey Anderson, Adam Milne scalp 3 each as New Zealand restrict England to 310

2

‘Play with abandon of youth' vs India: Kumar Sangakkara to Sri Lanka

3

Yogi Adityanath to practice yoga with Ramdev ahead of International Yoga Day

4

Virender Sehwag submits `2-line` resume for India's head coach role

5

'Green protocol' to make weddings nature friendly: Kerala govt

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Approximately 20,000 goths and other dark subculture fans attend the world's largest gothic and 'dark' culture festival until June 5, 2017.

Thousands dress up for Germany's quirky Wave Gothic Festival

Russian bakery Kalabasa uses Instagram to show off their unique creation. (Photo: Instagram/ kalabasa)

‘Brushstroke’ cakes from Russia are the new trend on Instagram

Hundreds of dancers took part of a master class, battle and contest of Hip Hop in a festival called

Hundreds of dancers participate at the Peru Hip Hop festival

Hundreds of Hindu devotees flocked to celebrate a festival dedicated to the goddess Durga at the temple, a replica of the original Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple near Srinagar, that was made in Jammu by Kashmiri Hindus after they were forced to flee from Srinagar and the adjoining valley areas in the early1990's. (Photo: AP)

Kashmiri Hindus celebrate Kheer Bhawani Festival

Artist Visothkakvei from Cambodia adds different elements like photoshop while playing with dimensions to create amazing art on paper. (Photo: Instagram/Visothkakvei)

Cambodian artist creates unique life-like 3D doodles

Artist Masayoshi Matsumoto makes unique animal creations using colourful balloons. (Photo: Facebook/Masayoshi Matsumoto)

Artist creates mind-boggling animals out of balloons

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham