India, Politics

Instead of talking about their work, Cong busy abusing me: PM in K'taka

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 6, 2018, 2:37 pm IST
Updated : May 6, 2018, 2:36 pm IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi further said the Congress had an eco-system of looting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses rally in Raichur in Karnataka. (Photo: Twitter/@BJP4India)
Raichur: Addressing his second rally on Sunday in poll-bound Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence that the BJP will emerge victorious in the assembly election.

"There are many people who are sitting in AC rooms and saying that there will be a hung assembly. I want to tell them - Come here to Raichur and see the mood on the ground," PM Modi said at a rally in Raichur.

Hitting out at the Congress, the Prime Minister said, “The Karnataka polls are about the future of the state. On one side, there is the BJP's development agenda and on the other side is the anti-development Congress.”

Prime Minister Modi further lashed out the Siddaramaiah government for abusing him instead of giving an account of work the Congress has carried out for the state. “The Karnataka Government must give an account of the work they have done for the people of the state. Instead all they do is- Modi, Modi, Modi. They just keep abusing me,” he told the gathering.

Accusing the Congress for stalling Parliament proceedings, PM Modi said, “Congress owes an explanation to the nation on why it is not letting Parliament function. Anti-Dalit and anti-OBC mindset of the Congress is the reason why the party is stalling Parliament and not allowing the creation of the OBC commission.

Prime Minister further said that the Congress had an eco-system of looting. “Jan Dhan-Aadhaar and Mobile number (JAM) trinity of our government has stopped leakages. No wonder Congress is angry on me and abusing me. Congress is worried that if we come to power in Karnataka, they will face difficulty in looting the poor,” he said.

Tags: karnataka assembly election, pm modi, pm modi in karnataka, congress, bjp
Location: India, Karnataka, Raichur

