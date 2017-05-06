The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, May 06, 2017 | Last Update : 11:57 AM IST

India, Politics

Yogi Adityanath picks up broom after UP declared dirtiest state

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 6, 2017, 11:39 am IST
Updated : May 6, 2017, 11:41 am IST

Only one city of the state, Varanasi, had figured in the list of 100 clean cities in the government's Swachh Survekshan 2017.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath wields a broom along with UP Ministers to take part in Swachhta Abhyaan at Lucknow. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 UP CM Yogi Adityanath wields a broom along with UP Ministers to take part in Swachhta Abhyaan at Lucknow. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday picked up a broom in Lucknow to convey his seriousness towards making Uttar Pradesh clean, a day after he expressed regret over the state's poor rating in the cleanliness survey.

Accompanied by ministerial colleague Suresh Khanna and other officials, the chief minister arrived at the congested Baloo Addar locality in the heart of the city in Ram Mohan ward and sweeped the streets.

Only one city of the state, Varanasi, had figured in the list of 100 clean cities in the government's 'Swachh Survekshan-2017'. Nine others were among the 15 most dirty districts in the country with Gonda turning out to be the dirtiest city in India.

"Although this survey was taken up before we took over, our government has decided to work in this area and by December 2017 we aim to declare 30 districts and by October 2018 the entire state open defecation-free," he said in the press conference yesterday.

Besides sweeping the street, he also inspected a Sulabh shauchalaya in the area and interacted with the locals to check the ground reality.

He also gave instructions to the municipal staff present on the occasion to maintain cleanliness and said it was among the top priorities of the government.

"Why is the state capital so dirty? It is a matter of concern as to why Lucknow does not figure in the list of 100 clean cities...make all preparations before the onset of monsoon to clean the drains so that they do not overflow on the streets...

"All wards should be given clear instructions on cleanliness...people should be made aware of not littering on the roads and use of dustbins" he told the municipal department officials.

After taking over as the chief minister, Yogi had administered a pledge of cleanliness to officials and asked them to clean up their neighbourhoods.

Tags: yogi adityanath, swachh bharat, clean india, open defecation free
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Cassini probe finds vast void between Saturn's rings

2

Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay USD 110.5 million to Virginia woman

3

Xiaomi teases the upcoming Redmi 4 for India

4

Qualcomm to unveil 14nm Snapdragon 660

5

Fatima Sana Shaikh is Aamir Khan's leading lady in Thugs Of Hindostan!

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham