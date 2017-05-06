The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, May 06, 2017 | Last Update : 02:51 AM IST

India, Politics

Give details of foreign funds, MHA tells AAP

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 6, 2017, 1:09 am IST
Updated : May 6, 2017, 1:43 am IST

AAP has in the past accused the BJP-led NDA government of using central agencies to harass both the party as well as the Delhi government.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)
 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: In a move that could escalate war of words between the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government and Centre, the home ministry has asked the party to provide details of its foreign funding in view of some suspicion that it might have violated provision of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), under which overseas funds are received by any outfit.

Sources said the ministry’s foreigners division was examining the issue and it was part of a “routine exercise” as details have also been sought from some other political parties on foreign donations received by them to ensure that these were not in violation of the FCRA.

The ministry officials also clarified that it was a mere query which was part of a regular exercise conducted by one of its division to ensure that no foreign funds are received by any organisation within the country against the FCRA norms. The officials also stressed on the point that this was not a “show-cause notice” and that AAP has been asked to file a detailed response on its foreign contributions.

A final decision, officials clarified, on the issue would be taken only after examining the AAP’s reply as it would be done in case of other political parties also. “This is part of a routine exercise conducted by the foreigners division that examines any possible violations under the FCRA. So they send queries to various organisations like NGOs or political parties to seek their response on foreign donations, and this is precisely what has happened in AAP’s case also. It is a routine procedural matter,’’ a ministry official said.

AAP has in the past accused the BJP-led NDA government of using central agencies to harass both the party as well as the Delhi government. Agencies like the CBI and Enforcement Directorate are already examining certain issues related to some Delhi ministers and other state government functionaries.

The AAP described it as a “political witch hunt” saying the move was dangerous for democracy. In a statement, the party said, “It is a clear case of political witch hunt. All the agencies at the Centre’s disposal have been unleashed against Aam Aadmi Party, its government in Delhi and its ministers. Which is very dangerous for democracy.’’

Tags: aam aadmi party, delhi government, foreign contribution regulation act (fcra)
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Xiaomi teases the upcoming Redmi 4 for India

2

Qualcomm to unveil 14nm Snapdragon 660

3

Fatima Sana Shaikh is Aamir Khan's leading lady in Thugs Of Hindostan!

4

Mumbai: World's first 'ladies special' suburban train turns 25

5

Did you know? There’s a ‘secret’ backspace in iPhone’s calculator

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Reddit photoshop experts create beautiful alternate scenes for Syrian refugee to make people contribute for her to have a better life. (Photo: Reddit)

Redditors help Syrian refugee girl Zahra live a better life

China celebrates Bun festival in Hong Kong to calm the spirits killed by pirates. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong celebrates bun festival to appease spirits

Priyanka Chopra's recent award function dress caught the eye of almost everybody and people couldn't help but make memes inspired from many bollywood movies and fictional characters and it is really funny. (Photo: Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra's dress makes photoshop experts create funny memes

Photographer and media student Deeksha Rathore clicks people who have given up their dream jobs for their current jobs in the most unique way in the project called Dreamcatchers. (Photo: Instagram/DeekshaRathore)

Photographer's unique photo series captures people who gave up on their dreams

Pilgrims from Tafalla in Spain walk the streets for the Ujue pilgrimage to thank the Virgin for their victory. (Photo: AP)

Spanish devotees walk the holy Ujue pilgrimage in Tafalla

Sam Dougados is an sand artist that creates intricate designs on beaches using arabic designs and can are most beautiful when viewed aerially. (Photo: Facebook/SamDougados)

Sand artist creates stunning Arabic-inspired designs

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham