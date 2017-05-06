Give details of foreign funds, MHA tells AAP

AAP has in the past accused the BJP-led NDA government of using central agencies to harass both the party as well as the Delhi government.

New Delhi: In a move that could escalate war of words between the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government and Centre, the home ministry has asked the party to provide details of its foreign funding in view of some suspicion that it might have violated provision of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), under which overseas funds are received by any outfit.

Sources said the ministry’s foreigners division was examining the issue and it was part of a “routine exercise” as details have also been sought from some other political parties on foreign donations received by them to ensure that these were not in violation of the FCRA.

The ministry officials also clarified that it was a mere query which was part of a regular exercise conducted by one of its division to ensure that no foreign funds are received by any organisation within the country against the FCRA norms. The officials also stressed on the point that this was not a “show-cause notice” and that AAP has been asked to file a detailed response on its foreign contributions.

A final decision, officials clarified, on the issue would be taken only after examining the AAP’s reply as it would be done in case of other political parties also. “This is part of a routine exercise conducted by the foreigners division that examines any possible violations under the FCRA. So they send queries to various organisations like NGOs or political parties to seek their response on foreign donations, and this is precisely what has happened in AAP’s case also. It is a routine procedural matter,’’ a ministry official said.

AAP has in the past accused the BJP-led NDA government of using central agencies to harass both the party as well as the Delhi government. Agencies like the CBI and Enforcement Directorate are already examining certain issues related to some Delhi ministers and other state government functionaries.

The AAP described it as a “political witch hunt” saying the move was dangerous for democracy. In a statement, the party said, “It is a clear case of political witch hunt. All the agencies at the Centre’s disposal have been unleashed against Aam Aadmi Party, its government in Delhi and its ministers. Which is very dangerous for democracy.’’