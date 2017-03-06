UP polls: Mulayam seeks vote for aide, hits out at Modi

Mulayam Singh Yadav was in his old form when he termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ‘jhoota badshah’ (liar king).

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, who has refused to campaign for the SP candidates barring his brother Shivpal and daughter-in-law Aparna, made an exception for his old associate and minister Parasnath Yadav when he addressed a meeting in Jaunpur district on Sunday.

Addressing the rally in Malhani Assembly segment , the SP leader said that Mr Modi had spoken lies to form his government in 2014 and called upon the people to beware of the Prime Minister’s promises.

He said, “I was alone when I formed the Samajwadi Party in 1992 and we managed to form our own government within 11 months in 1993. We have always fought against injustice to the poor and there has been no difference between our words and actions.

“In the Samajwadi regime, we have given greater representation to women in government jobs. We have made education and health care available to the deprived section of society. We have also helped the farmers and ensured jobs for the youth,” he said.

The SP leader said that if people want, the SP would be able to form government again. “We have fulfilled all promises we made in our previous election manifesto. We work on the principles of Mahatma Gandhi, Ram Manohar Lohia and Sardar Patel,” he said.

Mr Yadav, however, avoided any mention of his strained relations with chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.