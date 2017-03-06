The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Mar 06, 2017 | Last Update : 02:57 AM IST

India, Politics

UP polls: Believe it or not, Narad Muni, Duryodhan, Bhutto in fray

THE ASIAN AGE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published : Mar 6, 2017, 1:22 am IST
Updated : Mar 6, 2017, 1:25 am IST

The rush for 403-member UP Assembly also has mythical characters like Duryodhan, Arjun, Abhimanyu and even Narad Muni.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav addressing an election rally for the last phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in Mirzapur. (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav addressing an election rally for the last phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in Mirzapur. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh has been in trouble with his party and is not contesting the most crucial Assembly polls in UP, but four of his namesakes are in fray. So is one Akhilesh Yadav, who is catching eyeballs in Mubarakpur constituency.

Akhilesh Yadav, the 54-year-old namesake of UP chief minister, is a candidate of none other than Samajwadi Party from Mubarakpur. The CM is not contesting as he is a Member of Legislative Council (MLC) whose tenure ends only in 2018.

What is more interesting is the party affiliation of each of the Amar Singhs. While one is a BJP candidate from Kaimganj, another is contesting on a CPI(M) ticket from the SP bastion of Etawah, third an RLD candidate from Kursi. CPI(M) has fielded another Amar Singh, from Chandpur.

UP

Amar Singh had emerged as the cynosure in the raging feud within the Samajwadi Party. Although party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav had backed him, the other faction led by his son  had named him as the “problem” that was “tearing the family apart”.

The rush for 403-member UP Assembly also has mythical characters like Duryodhan, Arjun, Abhimanyu and even Narad Muni. If the Kauravas under Duryodhan lost the war in Maharbharata, the new-age Duryodhan (65), a candidate of Bahujan Mukti Party, is trying to recapture Hastinapur electorally.

Not to be left behind, an Independent candidate Arjun, a 29-year-old agriculturist, is fighting from Bansi while 25-year-old Abhimanyu, a social worker, is also in the fray from Pipraich. Narad is BSP candidate from Ballinagar.

One can also vote for historical and political greats like Nehruji, Atal Bihari, Zulfikar Bhutto, Charan Singh and V.P. singh. Also in fray are namesakes of former cricketer Kapil Dev, cinestars Irfan Khan and Arshad Warsi and singer Mohd Rafi.

Atal Bihari is the contestant in Etmadpur. while Zulfikar Bhutto is a BSP candidate from Agra South.

Tags: akhilesh yadav, amar singh, mulayam singh yadav
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

New sex toys can be controlled remotely by smart phone

2

'Finally I have younger brother, sister': Alia ecstatic as Karan becomes father

3

UP campaign: Bollywood 'tadka' adds zing to political speeches

4

The first house printed using mobile 3D printing technology in Russia

5

Science is proof that people pee in pools

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Popular couple Malaika Arora Khan and Arbaaz Khan, who have reportedly filed for divorce, were seen together a family bash in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Estranged couple Malaika and Arbaaz party together

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt promoted their upcoming romantic film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' on two reality shows on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia bring the house down as they promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Damien Chazelle, Emma Stone and Casey Affleck.

Oscars 2017: Winners shine bright as they take home the most sought after trophy!

Tiger Shroff was snapped at the Super Fight League competition in Mumbai on Friday where his mother Ayesha and sister Krishna were also spotted along with him. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger Shroff lands perfect flying kicks at Super Fight League

With 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' gearing up for release on March 10, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt landed on the sets of the music-based reality show 'Dil Hai Hindustani' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania on Dil Hai Hindustani

Bollywood stars were snapped in Mumbai as they exercised their votes for the BMC polls on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Ranveer, Shraddha, other stars cast their vote for BMC polls

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham