The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Mar 06, 2017 | Last Update : 04:27 AM IST

India, Politics

UP governor: Why is Gayatri Prajapati still a minister?

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 6, 2017, 3:01 am IST
Updated : Mar 6, 2017, 2:59 am IST

The police registered an FIR against Prajapati and six others for allegedly gangraping a woman and molesting her minor daughter.

Rape-accused minister Gayatri Prajapati (Photo: PTI/File)
 Rape-accused minister Gayatri Prajapati (Photo: PTI/File)

Lucknow: In a major development that is bound to cause much embarrassment to chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, Uttar Pradesh governor Ram Naik sent a letter to Mr Yadav demanding to know why rape-accused minister Gayatri Prajapati continued to remain in the ministry.

Raj Bhavan sources claimed the letter said: “A non-bailable warrant has been issued against Prajapati after an FIR was registered against him in a rape case. Serious questions of constitutional morality and dignity arise on his remaining in the state Cabinet.” The governor sought the CM’s “justification (for) retaining the minister”.

The governor said it had come to his notice that the CM himself asked the minister to surrender, but he hadn’t done so and was absconding. “There are apprehensions he might have fled to some foreign country”, he added. “This is serious as Prajapati is a Cabinet minister.”

It may be recalled that on Saturday the rape-accused UP minister’s passport was impounded, a lookout notice issued and airports alerted. The UP police claimed it was conducting raids across the state to trace the minister.

The passport was cancelled and the lookout notice issued hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the SP-Congress alliance of chanting “Gayatri Prajapati Mantra” during the ongoing election campaign.

The police registered an FIR against Prajapati and six others for allegedly gangraping a woman and molesting her minor daughter. The FIR was filed last month on the Supreme Court’s directive.

BJP president Amit Shah raked up the issue Sunday at an election meeting in Ambedkarnagar. He said Prajapati’s arrest would be one of the first tasks if his party forms the government in UP. Mr Shah said: “As soon as the BJP forms the government in UP on March 11, we would search (Gayatri Prasad) Prajapati even from hell and send him to jail.”

Tags: gayatri prajapati, akhilesh yadav, ram naik
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

New sex toys can be controlled remotely by smart phone

2

'Finally I have younger brother, sister': Alia ecstatic as Karan becomes father

3

UP campaign: Bollywood 'tadka' adds zing to political speeches

4

The first house printed using mobile 3D printing technology in Russia

5

Science is proof that people pee in pools

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has celebrated LGBTQ rights for the past 38 years (Photo: AP)

Lesbian and Gay Mardi Gras paints Sydney in shades of diversity

Banksy's art opens in hotel with the worst view

Delhi-based Indian designer Manish Arora showcases his ready-to-wear winter colllection at the Paris Fashion Week inspired by cosmic love. (Photo: AP)

Manish Arora showcases 'Cosmic Love' at Paris Fashion Week

A young couple with a baby on their hands made the best use of leftover cardboard boxes after moving from Melbourne to Sydney, Australia, by recreating their favourite film scenes using a bit of their creativity. (Photo: Twitter/ @our_boxoffice)

Couple and son recreate famous pop culture scenes using cardboard boxes

Haitian natives walk down the streets to celebrate with drama, song and dance. (Photo: AP)

Haitians liven up last day of Carnival celebrations

23-year-old OIeksandra Kutas made her way down the ramp at the New York Fashion Week to become the first Ukrainian on the wheelchair. (Photo: AFP/Instagram - OleksandraKutas)

Wheelchair model from Ukraine is first to go down ramp

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham