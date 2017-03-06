The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Mar 06, 2017 | Last Update : 07:30 AM IST

India, Politics

UP polls: Modi mocks Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi as ‘delicate’

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 6, 2017, 6:51 am IST
Updated : Mar 6, 2017, 7:05 am IST

Modi also said the SP and BSP are two sides of the same coin, with the former being A (Akhilesh) SP and B (Bahujan) SP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his road show in Varanasi. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his road show in Varanasi. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Despite the controversy over his Varanasi roadshow on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held yet another roadshow there on Sunday, this time an official one. The BJP had apparently not taken permission for Saturday’s roadshow, and the Election Commission had sought a clarification on this from the district returning officer.

Union minister Piyush Goyal said that there was no roadshow on Saturday and the Prime Minister had simply visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple and Kaal Bhairav temple to offer prayers. The  people had come out onto the roads to welcome him, he added.

Later, addressing a public meeting, Mr Modi mocked UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi as “delicate” people who were not capable of taking hard decisions, pitching himself as a grassroots leader who can develop the state. Mr Modi also said the SP and BSP are two sides of the same coin, with the former being A (Akhilesh) SP and B (Bahujan) SP.

Taking potshots at the Congress over its losses in recent polls, he said one day research would be done to find out if it once existed, as it is “disappearing from everywhere”. He said both Akhilesh and Rahul were “delicate people who cannot take hard decisions. They think what if they lose what they got. I have not got anything in inheritance... Whatever I have got is due to the blessing of the people of Kashi. I can take hard decisions to rid the country of its problems. I have the courage to do so”.

BSP president Mayawati said Sunday that Saturday’s roadshow by the PM was a serious violation of the model code of conduct, and the Election Commission should take note of it. She said such a violation was clearly designed to influence voters.

Sunday’s roadshow began at the Pandeypur crossing and ended at the Kashi Vidyapeeth. Thousands of supporters thronged the PM’s convoy as it wound its way through the streets of Varanasi. The supporters wore saffron caps and carried saffron and green balloons, chanting Har Har Modi, Ghar Ghar Modi.

The roadshow culminated in a public meeting where Mr Modi targeted the Akhilesh Yadav government for “kuchh ka saath, kuchh ka vikas”, and said the state government’s concept of development was not an all-inclusive one. “When my MPs from UP meet me, they tell me ‘UP mein yahan bhi khuda, wahan bhi khuda, jahan nahin khuda wahan kal khuda’ — a reference to potholed roads here”, he said.

He said the western part of the country was developed but the eastern part remained steeped in neglect and backwardness. He said the country could not progress unless all parts developed together. “It is like one hand being paralysed... such a person cannot be called fully healthy”, he explained.

Mr Modi said the SP, BSP and Congress had been attacking each other, but all three had come together after demonetisation which had hit them the most.

Tags: narendra modi, akhilesh yadav, piyush goyal, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

New sex toys can be controlled remotely by smart phone

2

'Finally I have younger brother, sister': Alia ecstatic as Karan becomes father

3

UP campaign: Bollywood 'tadka' adds zing to political speeches

4

The first house printed using mobile 3D printing technology in Russia

5

Science is proof that people pee in pools

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has celebrated LGBTQ rights for the past 38 years (Photo: AP)

Lesbian and Gay Mardi Gras paints Sydney in shades of diversity

Banksy's art opens in hotel with the worst view

Delhi-based Indian designer Manish Arora showcases his ready-to-wear winter colllection at the Paris Fashion Week inspired by cosmic love. (Photo: AP)

Manish Arora showcases 'Cosmic Love' at Paris Fashion Week

A young couple with a baby on their hands made the best use of leftover cardboard boxes after moving from Melbourne to Sydney, Australia, by recreating their favourite film scenes using a bit of their creativity. (Photo: Twitter/ @our_boxoffice)

Couple and son recreate famous pop culture scenes using cardboard boxes

Haitian natives walk down the streets to celebrate with drama, song and dance. (Photo: AP)

Haitians liven up last day of Carnival celebrations

23-year-old OIeksandra Kutas made her way down the ramp at the New York Fashion Week to become the first Ukrainian on the wheelchair. (Photo: AFP/Instagram - OleksandraKutas)

Wheelchair model from Ukraine is first to go down ramp

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham