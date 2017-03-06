The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Mar 06, 2017 | Last Update : 03:05 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Josh Hazlewood got the important wickets of Virat Kohli, Abhinav Mukund and Ravindra Jadeja to put India on the back foot. (Photo: AFP) Live, Ind vs Aus, 2nd Test Day 3: Josh Hazlewood's 3-for restricts India to 122 for 4 at tea
 
India, Politics

Enough of 'Mann Ki Baat' time for some 'Kaam Ki Baat': Akhilesh

ANI
Published : Mar 6, 2017, 1:46 pm IST
Updated : Mar 6, 2017, 1:48 pm IST

Mocking BSP chief Mayawati, Akhilesh said people slept in her rally while she was reading long speeches.

Uttar Pradesh SP leader and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav addressing an election rally for the last phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. (Photo: AP)
 Uttar Pradesh SP leader and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav addressing an election rally for the last phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. (Photo: AP)

Jaunpur: Launching a blistering attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said the former has done a lot of 'Mann ki Baat' and now it is time for him to do some 'Kaam ki Baat'.

"He has done a lot of 'Mann ki Baat' but somehow people could not understand his 'Mann ki Baat'. We would just like to tell Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he has done enough of 'Mann ki Baat' but now it's time for him to do some 'Kaam ki Baat'," Akhilesh said while addressing a rally in Jaunpur.

Terming Prime Minister Modi's back-to-back rallies in Varanasi as a sign of 'desperation', Akhilesh said the BJP does not have any agenda and that the people must not believe them.

Escalating his attack on the Prime Minister, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said while the former was yet to fulfill his promise of 'acche din', the Samajwadi Party government had done a lot of developmental work in the state, including ambulance services, dedicated 100 number for police, medical college, constructions of roads etc.

"The people who promised 'acche din' are nowhere to be seen. The people have failed to understand Prime Minister's Mann ki Baat," he added.

Claiming that the Samajwadi government has managed to give over 22 hours of power in cities and 14-18 hours of electricity in villages, Akhilesh said "Even in Kashi, which is the constituency of the Prime Minister, we gave 24 hours of electricity."

Mocking Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, Akhilesh said people slept in her rally while she was reading long speeches.

"Who will believe such a leader who created her own statues across the state...beware of my bua, she could join hands with BJP at any time," he warned.

On the last day of campaigning in the marathon Uttar Pradesh elections, star campaigners will today make a final pitch for votes in multiple rallies.

Prime Minister Modi will continue his vigorous campaign out of his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, while BJP chief Amit Shah will hold four rallies in the region.

40 assembly constituencies in eastern UP, including five in Varanasi, will vote in the final round of the seven-phase UP assembly election on Wednesday. Votes will be counted on Saturday, March 11.

Tags: narendra modi, akhilesh yadav, mann ki baat, samajwadi party
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Jaunpur

MOST POPULAR

1

Wish him happiness: Shah Rukh Khan welcomes KJo's twins

2

2017 flagship smartphones will be very expensive

3

KWK: This is what keeps Kapil Sharma's mind off sex and it's hilarious

4

India hoists tallest tricolour at Attari border; Pak suspects espionage

5

Live, Ind vs Aus, 2nd Test Day 3: Josh Hazlewood's 3-for restricts India to 122 for 4 at tea

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has celebrated LGBTQ rights for the past 38 years (Photo: AP)

Lesbian and Gay Mardi Gras paints Sydney in shades of diversity

Banksy's art opens in hotel with the worst view

Delhi-based Indian designer Manish Arora showcases his ready-to-wear winter colllection at the Paris Fashion Week inspired by cosmic love. (Photo: AP)

Manish Arora showcases 'Cosmic Love' at Paris Fashion Week

A young couple with a baby on their hands made the best use of leftover cardboard boxes after moving from Melbourne to Sydney, Australia, by recreating their favourite film scenes using a bit of their creativity. (Photo: Twitter/ @our_boxoffice)

Couple and son recreate famous pop culture scenes using cardboard boxes

Haitian natives walk down the streets to celebrate with drama, song and dance. (Photo: AP)

Haitians liven up last day of Carnival celebrations

23-year-old OIeksandra Kutas made her way down the ramp at the New York Fashion Week to become the first Ukrainian on the wheelchair. (Photo: AFP/Instagram - OleksandraKutas)

Wheelchair model from Ukraine is first to go down ramp

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham