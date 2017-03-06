Enough of 'Mann Ki Baat' time for some 'Kaam Ki Baat': Akhilesh

Mocking BSP chief Mayawati, Akhilesh said people slept in her rally while she was reading long speeches.

Uttar Pradesh SP leader and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav addressing an election rally for the last phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. (Photo: AP)

Jaunpur: Launching a blistering attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said the former has done a lot of 'Mann ki Baat' and now it is time for him to do some 'Kaam ki Baat'.

"He has done a lot of 'Mann ki Baat' but somehow people could not understand his 'Mann ki Baat'. We would just like to tell Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he has done enough of 'Mann ki Baat' but now it's time for him to do some 'Kaam ki Baat'," Akhilesh said while addressing a rally in Jaunpur.

Terming Prime Minister Modi's back-to-back rallies in Varanasi as a sign of 'desperation', Akhilesh said the BJP does not have any agenda and that the people must not believe them.

Escalating his attack on the Prime Minister, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said while the former was yet to fulfill his promise of 'acche din', the Samajwadi Party government had done a lot of developmental work in the state, including ambulance services, dedicated 100 number for police, medical college, constructions of roads etc.

"The people who promised 'acche din' are nowhere to be seen. The people have failed to understand Prime Minister's Mann ki Baat," he added.

Claiming that the Samajwadi government has managed to give over 22 hours of power in cities and 14-18 hours of electricity in villages, Akhilesh said "Even in Kashi, which is the constituency of the Prime Minister, we gave 24 hours of electricity."

Mocking Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, Akhilesh said people slept in her rally while she was reading long speeches.

"Who will believe such a leader who created her own statues across the state...beware of my bua, she could join hands with BJP at any time," he warned.

On the last day of campaigning in the marathon Uttar Pradesh elections, star campaigners will today make a final pitch for votes in multiple rallies.

Prime Minister Modi will continue his vigorous campaign out of his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, while BJP chief Amit Shah will hold four rallies in the region.

40 assembly constituencies in eastern UP, including five in Varanasi, will vote in the final round of the seven-phase UP assembly election on Wednesday. Votes will be counted on Saturday, March 11.