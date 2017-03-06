The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Mar 06, 2017 | Last Update : 04:36 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Josh Hazlewood got the important wickets of Virat Kohli, Abhinav Mukund and Ravindra Jadeja to put India on the back foot. (Photo: AFP) Live, Ind vs Aus, 2nd Test Day 3: Josh Hazlewood's 3-for restricts India to 122 for 4 at tea
 
India, Politics

Akhilesh made UP No.1 in murder, loot: Amit Shah

PTI
Published : Mar 6, 2017, 3:45 pm IST
Updated : Mar 6, 2017, 3:53 pm IST

Urging voters to back BJP, Shah said Uttar Pradesh's development has been hit by the "continuous misrule" of SP and BSP.

BJP National President Amit Shah. (Photo: PTI)
 BJP National President Amit Shah. (Photo: PTI)

Sonbhadra: BJP president Amit Shah on Monday accused Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav of transforming Uttar Pradesh into the "number one state" in terms of murder, loot and crime against women.

He also said that if his party forms the government in Uttar Pradesh, all slaughter houses would be closed, and "instead of streams of blood, streams of milk and ghee would flow" across the state.

"Please do not do any type of injustice with Akhilesh," Shah said sarcastically. "After all, he has made UP the number one state in the country in terms of murder, loot and crime against women. And, then he says 'kaam boltaa hai' (action speaks). But, the reality is that 'kaarnama boltaa hai' (misdeeds speak)."

At an election rally here, Shah also raked up the issue of income from mining, a percentage of which is spent for development of the district, where the mines are located.

"This has been envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, But, in Sonabhadra have you got any such benefit?" the BJP chief asked the crowd, which answered in the negative.

The BJP chief took a jibe at the Congress-SP coalition in UP and said, "There are two princes in the state. One (Rahul Gandhi) who is giving tough times to his mother, while the other (Akhilesh Yadav) who is giving tough times to his father. And, the entire state is bearing the brunt of both."

Urging voters to back BJP, Shah said Uttar Pradesh's development has been hit by the "continuous misrule" of SP and BSP.

"On one hand you have Afzal Ansari and Mukhtar Ansari (of BSP), while on the other hand you have Azam Khan and Atiq Ahmed. It is a classic example of "Ek taraf kuan, doosri taraf khai," he said.

He said the BJP alone could help the state and its people get rid of the "goondaraj" of SP and BSP. He also said that all youngsters would be given laptops "irrespective of their religion".

Shah accused the SP of stealing the mineral wealth of the state.

"As soon as the BJP forms the government in the state, within a week all the land mafia would be hung upside down, and they would be made to fall in line (saat din mein saare bhu-mafia ko ultaa latkaa ke seedha kardenge)."

Tags: amit shah, up polls, bjp, akhilesh yadav, samajwadi party
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Varanasi (Benares)

MOST POPULAR

1

Countries which are urging people to have more sex

2

MLA rides bullock cart to Vidhan Bhawan in Mumbai

3

Former Australian cricketer Ian Healy slams Virat Kohli for sledging

4

Wish him happiness: Shah Rukh Khan welcomes KJo's twins

5

2017 flagship smartphones will be very expensive

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Popular couple Malaika Arora Khan and Arbaaz Khan, who have reportedly filed for divorce, were seen together a family bash in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Estranged couple Malaika and Arbaaz party together

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt promoted their upcoming romantic film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' on two reality shows on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia bring the house down as they promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Damien Chazelle, Emma Stone and Casey Affleck.

Oscars 2017: Winners shine bright as they take home the most sought after trophy!

Tiger Shroff was snapped at the Super Fight League competition in Mumbai on Friday where his mother Ayesha and sister Krishna were also spotted along with him. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger Shroff lands perfect flying kicks at Super Fight League

With 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' gearing up for release on March 10, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt landed on the sets of the music-based reality show 'Dil Hai Hindustani' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania on Dil Hai Hindustani

Bollywood stars were snapped in Mumbai as they exercised their votes for the BMC polls on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Ranveer, Shraddha, other stars cast their vote for BMC polls

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham