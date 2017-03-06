Akhilesh made UP No.1 in murder, loot: Amit Shah

Urging voters to back BJP, Shah said Uttar Pradesh's development has been hit by the "continuous misrule" of SP and BSP.

Sonbhadra: BJP president Amit Shah on Monday accused Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav of transforming Uttar Pradesh into the "number one state" in terms of murder, loot and crime against women.

He also said that if his party forms the government in Uttar Pradesh, all slaughter houses would be closed, and "instead of streams of blood, streams of milk and ghee would flow" across the state.

"Please do not do any type of injustice with Akhilesh," Shah said sarcastically. "After all, he has made UP the number one state in the country in terms of murder, loot and crime against women. And, then he says 'kaam boltaa hai' (action speaks). But, the reality is that 'kaarnama boltaa hai' (misdeeds speak)."

At an election rally here, Shah also raked up the issue of income from mining, a percentage of which is spent for development of the district, where the mines are located.

"This has been envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, But, in Sonabhadra have you got any such benefit?" the BJP chief asked the crowd, which answered in the negative.

The BJP chief took a jibe at the Congress-SP coalition in UP and said, "There are two princes in the state. One (Rahul Gandhi) who is giving tough times to his mother, while the other (Akhilesh Yadav) who is giving tough times to his father. And, the entire state is bearing the brunt of both."

Urging voters to back BJP, Shah said Uttar Pradesh's development has been hit by the "continuous misrule" of SP and BSP.

"On one hand you have Afzal Ansari and Mukhtar Ansari (of BSP), while on the other hand you have Azam Khan and Atiq Ahmed. It is a classic example of "Ek taraf kuan, doosri taraf khai," he said.

He said the BJP alone could help the state and its people get rid of the "goondaraj" of SP and BSP. He also said that all youngsters would be given laptops "irrespective of their religion".

Shah accused the SP of stealing the mineral wealth of the state.

"As soon as the BJP forms the government in the state, within a week all the land mafia would be hung upside down, and they would be made to fall in line (saat din mein saare bhu-mafia ko ultaa latkaa ke seedha kardenge)."