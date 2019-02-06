Wednesday, Feb 06, 2019 | Last Update : 04:25 PM IST

India, Politics

‘Unfortunate, PM doesn't have poster with wife despite being married’: Cong’s Sanjay Singh

ANI
Published : Feb 6, 2019, 3:23 pm IST
Updated : Feb 6, 2019, 3:58 pm IST

Cong’s Sanjay made comments after posters came up outside AICC office featuring Rahul, Priyanka and Robert Vadra.

The posters were later taken down by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). (Photo: ANI)
 The posters were later taken down by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Congress leader Sanjay Singh on Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that he, unfortunately, does not have a single poster of himself along with his wife Jashodaben Modi, despite being married.
"It is unfortunate for Modi ji that despite being married, he does not have a single poster of himself along with his wife.

Robert Vadra is Priyanka's husband, hope this relationship lasts for long. Their names have been dragged in various things but the BJP has not been able to prove it," Singh told reporters here.

He made the comments after posters came up outside the AICC office featuring Congress president Rahul Gandhi along with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who has recently been inducted as the party's general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East, and her husband Robert Vadra late on Tuesday. The posters were later taken down by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

The posters came a day after Priyanka returned to the national capital following her trip abroad. Soon after her arrival, Priyanka conducted a meeting with Rahul and other prominent members of the party to review the ongoing preparations for the Lok Sabha polls.

Further taking a swipe at the Prime Minister, Singh added: "Today, Robert Vadra is appearing before the ED, tomorrow Modi ji will appear before the ED."
Vadra is slated to appear before the ED pertaining to a 2009 petroleum deal case later in the day. A Delhi court had given Vadra interim bail till February 16 in connection with a money laundering case.

Tags: sanjay singh, congress, aicc, narendra modi, jashodaben modi, robert vadra, bjp, priyanka gandhi vadra, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Robert Vadra has been directed by a Delhi court to cooperate with the ED investigation after he approached the court for anticipatory bail. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Robert Vadra at ED office for questioning in money laundering case

Shrestha Saxena Sub Inspector said, 'we have registered the case and started investigating the matter. We have also sent Kamal for medical treatment'. (Photo: ANI)

MP: 2 transgender booked for forcefully making man undergo gender transition

The apex court on September 26 last year had declared the Centre's flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid but struck down some of its provisions including its linking with bank accounts, mobile phones and school admissions. (Photo: PTI)

Linkage of PAN with Aadhaar is mandatory for filing I-T return: SC

Naga Jhansi became popular with the serial 'Pavitra Bandham.' (Photo: Instagram)

Telugu television actress Naga Jhansi found dead, hanging from ceiling fan

MOST POPULAR

1

A man attacked by mountain lion, fought back and choked it to death

2

Two new Google apps to benefit the deaf

3

Rahul Gandhi meets students to have 'open conversation' on poll manifesto

4

WOW! Check out the first supersonic jet to launch soon

5

Priests, bishops sexually abused nuns admits, Pope Francis

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham