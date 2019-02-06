Wednesday, Feb 06, 2019 | Last Update : 05:35 AM IST

Priyanka’s new office in AICC is next to Rahul’s

The latest Gandhi family scion to join politics is also expected to go on social media soon and handpick her own team.

New Delhi: Nearly two weeks after her formal induction into the Congress as a general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit the ground running holding meetings with her brother and party president Rahul Gandhi and her mother United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

Ms Vadra, who got a brand new office at the All India Congress Commi-ttee (AICC) Headquarters here, also according to sources interviewed some people for position of National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) office-bearers.

Incidentally, Ms Vadra will occupy the same office as Mr Gandhi when he was a general secretary and used to report to his mother. The latest Gandhi family scion to join politics is also expected to go on social media soon and handpick her own team.

On January 23, Ms Vadra was appointed Congress general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh East along with Jyotiraditya Scindia who was brought in as General Secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh West.

Along with Ms Vadra, Mr Scindia also got a new office at the AICC.

Both of them would attend their first meeting as General Secretaries to be chaired by the Congress President on February 7.

On Saturday, there would be another meeting of Congress state chiefs.

Farmers under the banner of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee raise slogans during a protest against government policies including low milk procurement rates and loan waiver in Amritsar on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

In this file photo Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is seen at an election campaign in Amethi. The Congress on January 23 appointed her as All India Congress Committee general secretary for UP East. (Photo: PTI)

The VHP, however, clarified that it will continue highlighting the issue and on April 6, Vijaymantra will be chanted in all temples across the country. (Photo: Representational Image)

Significantly, the lone woman in the bench, Justice Indu Malhotra, was the sole dissenter to the majority judgment.

