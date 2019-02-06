Wednesday, Feb 06, 2019 | Last Update : 11:32 AM IST

India, Politics

Not only Rajiv Kumar, Mamata wants to save herself in chit fund scam: Javadekar

ANI
Published : Feb 6, 2019, 9:48 am IST
Updated : Feb 6, 2019, 9:48 am IST

A face-off between Mamta and the Centre erupted after a CBI team moved to arrest Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar on Sunday.

Javadekar said, 'It was a scam of Rs 40,000 crore, in which, 20,000 people were looted through a chit fund firm. Gradually, the investigation by the CBI is unearthing the names of the culprits indulged in the scam'. (Photo: ANI)
  Javadekar said, 'It was a scam of Rs 40,000 crore, in which, 20,000 people were looted through a chit fund firm. Gradually, the investigation by the CBI is unearthing the names of the culprits indulged in the scam'. (Photo: ANI)

Alwar: Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday hailed the Supreme Court's verdict in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) versus Kolkata Police commissioner stating that TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee hampered the investigation agency's probe as she wants to save herself.

"Mamata was sitting on Dharna to save state police commissioner Rajiv Kumar, however, the truth is she wants to save herself from chit fund scam. It was a scam of Rs 40,000 crore, in which, 20,000 people were looted through a chit fund firm. Gradually, the investigation by the CBI is unearthing the names of the culprits indulged in the scam," said Javadekar while addressing BJP workers press conference at Alwar.

"In Kolkata, the Mamta government is used to take law in its hand and the public has understood this," he added.

A full-blown face-off between Chief Minister Banerjee-led TMC government and the Centre erupted after a CBI team moved to arrest Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar on Sunday. CBI officials were denied entry to the top cop’s residence and were also detained briefly.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, however, directed Rajeev Kumar to appear before the CBI in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam probe.
Taking a dig at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Javadekar said, "On one hand, Congress in-charge of West Bengal speaks of imposing President's rule in the state, on the other, the party president Rahul ignores his own party member and supports Mamata.

Praising the Modi government for various welfare schemes, the Union Minister said: "Farmers got huge benefit under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We have provided 10 per cent reservation to the upper weaker section of the society. The traders, who come under GST slab of Rs 40 lakh, have been given a great relief. Those traders whose business profit estimates Rs 1.5 crore, will have to pay only one per cent tax."

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar further said that if BJP has lost Ajmer and Alwar in the state assembly elections, it doesn't mean that the party will be defeated in the coming Lok Sabha elections. "BJP's target in Rajasthan for upcoming general elections is 25," he added.

Tags: prakash javadekar, supreme court, mamata banerjee, tmc, rajiv kumar, cbi
Location: India, Rajasthan, Alwar

Latest From India

Ladu Kishore Swain was elected to the Lok Sabha from Aska parliamentary constituency in 2014 as a BJD candidate. Swain garnered over five lakh votes and won with a majority of over three lakh votes. (Photo: ANI)

BJD's Ladu Kishore Swain passes away at 71

Durga was earlier assaulted by her mother-in-law for entering the Sabarimala temple. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Sabarimala row: Local court allows Kanakadurga to enter husband's house

Her official Twitter handle is @SushriMayawati. (Photo: ANI)

Mayawati joins Twitter for 'speedy interactions' with people

DGCA report said the pilots realised the mistake when the plane stopped climbing. (Representational image)

GoAir pilots shut down wrong engine, restarts it after bird-hit: report

MOST POPULAR

1

Two new Google apps to benefit the deaf

2

Rahul Gandhi meets students to have 'open conversation' on poll manifesto

3

WOW! Check out the first supersonic jet to launch soon

4

USB stick found in Leopard seal poo

5

Android devices with Apple-like 3D sensing tech expected this year

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham