Wednesday, Feb 06, 2019 | Last Update : 05:35 AM IST

India, Politics

Mamata Banerjee hails SC order, calls it moral victory of people

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Feb 6, 2019, 2:36 am IST
Updated : Feb 6, 2019, 2:36 am IST

Kumar visited the venue in the morning after the apex court’s direction on Tuesday morning.

Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)
 Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: Declaring her “moral victory”, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has hailed the Supreme Court’s direction to Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for his questioning in the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam at a “neutral place.”

She, however, sounded relieved over the top court’s instruction to the CBI that it cannot take any coercive action, including arrest, against Mr Kumar. Rallying support behind the city police chief, the Trinamul Congress supremo also dismissed the Union home ministry’s order to her government to initiate a departmental inquiry against Mr Kumar for allegedly violating the All India Service Rules and discipline via his pre-sence at Ms Banerjee’s sit-in dharna at Metro Cha-nnel in Esplanade on more than one occasion since February 3.

Significantly, Mr Kumar visited the venue in the morning after the apex court’s direction on Tuesday morning. In a surprising move he also wrote a letter seeking an appointment with the new CBI director Rishi Kumar Shukla on February 8, according to sources.

Welcoming the SC ruling, Ms Banerjee told the media, “It is a moral victory. It is also a victory of our people, democracy, Constitution and country. We have total faith in the judiciary, which has been upheld only. We are so obliged to the SC that it has ordered that Mr Kumar cannot be arrested. The other charges incl-uding the CBI’s contempt plea against us have been rejected by the apex court.”

She added, “We have highest respect for the Chief Justice of India and judges of the SC and high court.” She, however, complained that the CBI has been taking away the accused to Bhubaneswar in Odisha after arresting them. “It is a new trend. It happened in the cases of two of our MPs, Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Tapas Pal and a journalist, Sum-an Chattopadhyay,” she alleged.

On the selection of Shillong as the “neutral place” for questioning of Mr Kumar by the CBI, Ms Banerjee noted, “We have no objection. It was Mr Kumar who wanted the ta-lks to be held at a neutral place. If you want to ask some clarification, you can come and we can sit. But they (CBI) went to his house on a ‘secret operation’ without any notice.”

Tags: mamata banerjee, rajeev kumar, saradha chit fund scam

Latest From India

Farmers under the banner of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee raise slogans during a protest against government policies including low milk procurement rates and loan waiver in Amritsar on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

On development, populism & nation’s interest

In this file photo Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is seen at an election campaign in Amethi. The Congress on January 23 appointed her as All India Congress Committee general secretary for UP East. (Photo: PTI)

Priyanka’s ‘shock & awe’ entry rattles BJP not just in east UP, but beyond too

The VHP, however, clarified that it will continue highlighting the issue and on April 6, Vijaymantra will be chanted in all temples across the country. (Photo: Representational Image)

VHP puts off Ram temple stir till Lok Sabha election

Significantly, the lone woman in the bench, Justice Indu Malhotra, was the sole dissenter to the majority judgment.

SC will hear review pleas over Sabari verdict today

MOST POPULAR

1

10th pass man from Hyderabad invents alcohol detector

2

11 year old, bullied for last name ‘Trump’, invited to US President's speech

3

2 Indian-American women oppose nomination of Neomi Rao

4

Women are now allowed to work in underground mines

5

Denied new mobile to play PUBG, Mumbai teenager hangs himself: Cops

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham