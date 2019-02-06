‘Let them try’: Cong leader Shivakumar on BJP moving no-confidence motion

Siddaramaiah has issued another notice to four dissenting party MLAs seeking an explanation before or after Assembly Session.

Bengaluru: The budget session of the Karnataka Assembly started off on a turbulent tone as BJP lawmakers marched to the well of the House and shouted slogans "Go back Governor...No Government in the state."

The BJP leaders in the Assembly claimed that the Kumaraswamy-led Congress-Janata Dal (United) coalition government lacked majority as four Congress lawmakers were missing in the House on Wednesday.

The coalition partners soon retaliated by saying that the BJP was trying to destabilize the government by luring the ruling party lawmakers.

Amid this entire ruckus, Governor Vajubhai Vala read only two pages of his speech and left the House.

Soon after, Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar tabled the Governor's speech as 'read' and copies of his address were circulated to the legislators.

Demanding that HD Kumaraswamy needs to step down as Chief Minister of Karnataka, BJP legislator from Chitradurga, B Sriramulu, said that BJP was protesting against the coalition government's alleged failure to waive farm loans fully.

"The coalition government has failed in supporting the farmers...We will continue our protests in the House to highlight the government's failures," Sriramulu told reporters outside the Assembly.

Replying to BJP’s demands asking Kumaraswamy to step down and BJP moving a no-confidence motion, Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar on being asked about this, said, "Let them try."

#Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar on being asked what if BJP moves a no-confidence motion, says, "Let them try." He also said that it is very shocking that BJP legislators are showing this attitude of frustration towards the Governor's speech. pic.twitter.com/TMCJOUKLkY — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2019

He also said that it is very shocking that BJP legislators are showing this attitude of frustration towards the Governor's speech.

But on the other side, former Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah has issued another notice to four dissenting party MLAs seeking an explanation before or after the Assembly Session.

Last month, Siddaramaiah had served notices to the four legislators who did not turn up at a Congress legislature party meeting in Bengaluru.

Speaking to the media at that time, Siddaramaiah said, "The situation is not like it is being portrayed in the media. Notice has been served to all four MLAs (Ramesh Jarakiholi, Mahesh Kamatihalli, B Nagendra and Umesh Jadhav). There is no problem to the government.”

Siddaramaiah also said three of the MLAs had responded to the notice with the exception of Umesh Jadhav, the MLA from Chincholi who has not replied yet.

(With inputs from ANI)