Clear your stand on Ram temple: Amit Shah to SP, BSP, Congress

ANI
Published : Feb 6, 2019
Updated : Feb 6, 2019, 5:00 pm IST

The Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute has been pending before the apex court for the last eight years.

The government, in a petition, sought directions for releasing the 67 acres which it had acquired about two-and-a-half decades back, leaving untouched the 0.313 acres of disputed land. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
Aligarh: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Wednesday asked the Samajwadi Party(SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress to "clear their stand" on the Ram temple issue.

Addressing a public rally here, Shah said the BJP wants a grand temple of Lord Ram to be built at the very site where he is believed to have been born.
"BJP's stand is clear that Ram Temple will be built in that very place in Ayodhya. The SP, BSP and, Congress should clear their stand, whether they want the construction of Ram Mandir or not," he said.

The Centre had on Tuesday approached the Supreme Court for permission to restore the "excess" land surrounding the disputed portion in Ayodhya to Ram Janambhoomi Nyas.

The government, in a petition, sought directions for releasing the 67 acres which it had acquired about two-and-a-half decades back, leaving untouched the 0.313 acres of disputed land.

The Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute has been pending before the apex court for the last eight years. For a long time, parties in the case and various right-wing organisations have been asking for an early or day-to-day hearing in the matter.

In 2017, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal, who was representing the Sunni Waqf Board, had filed a plea to postpone hearings in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute till the Lok Sabha elections are completed.

