BJP flays Mamata Banerjee for ‘histrionics’

New Delhi: After the Supreme Court directed Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar to cooperate with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Saradha chit fund scam probe, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday claimed that West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s “histrionics have been brought to a screeching halt”.

Terming Ms Banerjee’s protest against the CBI a “disproportionate overreaction,” the BJP claimed that Opposition leaders supporting her were like a “kleptocrat’s club” aspiring to capture the reigns of power in the country. Asserting that the apex court ensured that a free and fair investigation takes place, Union minister Smriti Irani said that the court’s order has put constitutional restraint on “didi ki dadagiri” (Mamata’s intimidation tactics).

Taking a swipe at Ms Banerjee after she claim-ed a moral victory following the court’s order, Ms Irani said the West Bengal chief minister has been left with egg on her face.

Ms Banerjee was on a sit-in against the CBI’s attempt to question the Kolkata police chief in connection with chit fund scams since Sunday night.

Welcoming the apex court’s order, senior BJP leader and Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said it’s a blow to Ms Banerjee-led government and a victory for the CBI.

In a Facebook post titled ‘The Kleptocrat’s Club,’ Union minister Arun Jaitley said the West Be-ngal chit fund fraud was unearthed in 2012-13 and its investigations were handed over to the CBI by the Supreme Court.

“The court monitore-d these investigations. The CBI has interrogated and even arrested some people. Many have been granted bail. If a police officer is also required to be interrogated, how does it become a “super emergency,” “assault on federalism,” or “destruction of institutions”?” said Mr Jaitley.

He added that the CBI was being “brutally prevented” by physical force from investigating a crime which is legally within its jurisdiction. “It is a textbook illustration of a state government assaulting federalism,” wrote Mr Jaitley.