The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Feb 06, 2018 | Last Update : 10:30 AM IST

India, Politics

Amit Shah targets Congress in his maiden Rajya Sabha speech

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 6, 2018, 1:29 am IST
Updated : Feb 6, 2018, 6:40 am IST

Last month the PM had said that his government had emphasised self-employment and job creation.

BJP president Amit Shah
 BJP president Amit Shah

New Delhi: The BJP and the Congress locked horns in Rajya Sabha on Monday while participating in a Motion of Thanks on the President’s address to the joint sitting of Parliament.

Making his maiden speech, Amit Shah, BJP president and now a member of the Upper House, ripped into the Congress for its criticism of the government’s economic policies, especially former finance minister P. Chidambaram’s contemptuous dismissal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent claim that even selling pakodas is an instance of job-creation.

“Chidambaram compared pakoda-selling with begging. Those selling pakodas are self-employed. Can you compare them with beggars? It is better for a youth to earn living selling pakodas instead of being unemployed. Making pakodas is not shameful, what is shameful is comparing such a person with a beggar,” Mr Shah said, pointing out that a “chaiwala’s (tea-seller’s) son has become the Prime Minister today.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present in Rajya Sabha and sat next to Mr Shah as the BJP chief, initiating the discussion, spoke for over an hour, and told Opposition MPs who interrupted him, “Well, you will have to listen to me for the next six years.”

Last month the PM had said that his government had emphasised self-employment and job creation, for which loans had been disbursed, and that selling pakodas, too, is a job. To this, Mr Chidambaram had said: “By that logic, even begging is a job. Let’s count poor or disabled persons who are forced to beg for a living as ‘employed’ people.”

Mr Shah listed at length his government’s achievements and what he called its “historic work” since it came to power, contrasting it with the Congress governments, which he said had suffered from “acute policy paralysis.”

Asserting that a lot of the government’s effort in the last three years had gone into “paving the potholes” that the Congress had dug in India over “55 years of one-family rule”, Mr Shah attacked the Congress over its chief Rahul Gandhi’s mockery of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) as the “Gabbar Singh Tax”.

The GST is not a loot, instead it is for the benefit of the economy, Mr Shah said and went on to add that canards are being spread that the BJP was against GST when it was in Opposition.

He also asked the Congress whether it was inciting people not to pay taxes. “Is a dacoity taking place here? Is legally claiming taxes from people a dacoity? Is this the understanding of people? And where does this Gabbar Singh Tax/GST go? It goes in the bank account of a jawan for giving One Rank, One Pension, it goes in the bank account of widows of martyrs. It goes towards giving the poor women (clean cooking fuel) Ujjwala Yojana,” Mr Shah said.

The BJP chief also pitched for simultaneous Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, besides touching upon a host of measures taken by his government, including Triple Talaq and the OBC Commission Bill that are stuck in the Upper House.  

Mr Modi, who sat in the Upper House for nearly three hours, later tweeted, “A wonderful speech by BJP President Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha.”

Ghulam Nabi Azad, Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader, took on the ruling party over various issues, including systemic attempts to “polarise” the nation. Mr Azad said that the Modi government is not a “game changer” but just a “name changer,” and listed out schemes of the Congress governments that have been renamed.

“There is only one party and people of their choice and those belonging to them are getting employment and opportunities,” Mr Azad said, and attacked the government saying that today a different form of appeasement is taking place.

“A fear psychosis has set in. You cannot see when you are in power. If someone is scared to talk to the Opposition or transact with them, it is not good for democracy or freedom of speech or even freedom of business.”

Accusing the government of dividing the country, Mr Azad said, “You have divided Shias and Sunnis. Now you are dividing husband and wife. You cannot polarise the nation... Why are you intimidating the minority community who are victims of fear psychosis? You should spare some section. We don’t want this New India. You have polarised it. Return us India of Gandhi where no fear existed.”

Mr Azad also touched upon the agrarian crisis, condition of farmers, situation prevailing in Kashmir and rising unemployment due to the prevailing economic situation in the country.

The discussion on Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address is expected to go on for a another day after which the Prime Minister will reply

The President’s address, delivered to both Houses of Parliament assembled together at the commencement of the first session after each general election to Lok Sabha and at the commencement of the first session of each year, is a statement of government policy and is approved by the Cabinet.

Deliberations on this motion allow the Opposition to critically discuss the government’s vision, scope and policies.

Tags: rajya sabha, amit shah, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Most Indians share personal passwords with partners: Study

2

Man has incestuous affair with daughter, wife discovers from child's journal

3

Queen Elizabeth upset over death of Windsor swans, bird flu suspected

4

Here are the different names Royals have when they visit Scotland and Ireland

5

Masterpiece by Raza to under hammer for first time

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood beauties Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Diana Penty, Jhanvi Kapoor and others rocked LFW '18 with their impeccable style and beauty.

Gorgeous! Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut own the show at LFW 2018

Checkout the exclusive pictures of Rani Mukerji, Yami Gautam, Kriti Sanon, Sonakshi Sinha, and Varun Dhawan with GF Natasha Dalal. The glamorous B-town celebs were snapped by the paparazzi. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebs spotted: Rani, Varun with GF Natasha and others clicked

The team of ‘Veerey Ki Wedding’ launched the trailer of their film at an event in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Veerey Ki Wedding: Pulkit, Kriti send out invitations for their 'special day'

The Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018 kicked off in style with the fashion appearances of several Bollywood stars in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Shahid, Mira, Taapsee, Huma, Saqib dazzle on the ramp on day 1

Stars brought in former actress Amrita Arora’s birthday with a grand bash held in Goa late Tuesday. (Photos: Instagram)

Kareena, Saif, Malaika, Karisma party all night in Goa as Amrita turns 40

Deepika Padukone's father, legendary badminton player Prakash Padukone, was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at an event in Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI/ Instagram)

Deepika teary-eyed as father honoured; PV Sindhu clicks selfie with Padukones

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham