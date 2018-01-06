The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jan 06, 2018 | Last Update : 06:19 PM IST

India, Politics

Modi-Jaitley combination lethal for country's economy: Rahul

THE ASIAN AGE. | RWITI ROY
Published : Jan 6, 2018, 10:57 am IST
Updated : Jan 6, 2018, 5:41 pm IST

Rahul came up with his own version of GDP as Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is expected to hit a four year low in 2017-18 at 6.5 per cent.

With the Union Budget scheduled to be tabled on February 1, Rahul also took a jibe at Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, referring to his 'genius' in a sarcastic, negative manner. (Photo: PTI)
 With the Union Budget scheduled to be tabled on February 1, Rahul also took a jibe at Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, referring to his 'genius' in a sarcastic, negative manner. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday came up with a new description for what he thinks is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's political style.

Rahul came up with his own version of GDP as Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is expected to hit a four year low in 2017-18 at 6.5 per cent, as opposed to 7.1 per cent in 2016-17, calling it Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Gross Divisive Politics' in a tweet.

With the Union Budget which is scheduled to be tabled on February 1, Rahul also took a jibe at Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, referring to his 'genius' in a sarcastic, negative manner saying how its combination with Modi's Gross Divisive Politics became lethal for the country's economy.

On Friday, Rahul lashed out at the Union Government regarding delay in passing the Lokpal and Lokayukta Act, 2013.

Rahul was earlier fiercely critical about both demonetisation and GST, both his choice weapons during the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh election campaigns in 2017.

Tags: rahul gandhi, narendra modi, arun jaitley, gdp at 4 year low
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Ironical: Did Taapsee, said to be dating an athlete, just take a dig at Virushka’s wedding?

2

The moment when Dhoni, Raina, Jadeja signed CSK contracts

3

Less sleep is linked to anxiety and depression

4

Samsung to revive India’s tablet market this year

5

Why should there be a GST on sanitary pads? It should be free: Akshay Kumar

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham