Prashant Bhushan files fresh papers for probe against Modi

The NGO filed fresh documents in four volumes, and said it had incriminating evidence against politicians.

New Delhi: NGO Common Cause submitted fresh documents, pertaining to payoffs made to several top politicians, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (when he was the Gujarat CM), in the Supreme Court on Thursday. Advocate Prashant Bhushan, while submitting the documents, urged the apex court to order a CBI probe. The documents are related to the raids conduced by the Income Tax department at offices of Sahara and Birla groups.

A bench headed by Chief Justice J.S. Khehar had in December last year granted time to Mr Bhushan to file additional documents for court consideration, as it had observed that the materials were not sufficient to open a probe against politicians.

The NGO said although these documents seized during raids by I-T department threw light on the large scale corruption, the CBI, instead of conducting a thorough scrutiny, transferred the incriminating documents to the I-T department. It examined the documents and questioned individuals from Birla group.

The I-T department later prepared a detailed appraisal report on the same. The petitioner said a perusal of the report and the documents annexed to the report shows large scale corruption.

The I-T department interrogated senior officers of the Birla Group, including their DGM (accounts) Mr Anand Saxena, who had made startling confessions. The NGO said Mr Saxena also disclosed names of four senior officers of the Birla company, who were involved in illegal pay-offs.