The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jan 06, 2017 | Last Update : 03:30 AM IST

India, Politics

Prashant Bhushan files fresh papers for probe against Modi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 6, 2017, 3:23 am IST
Updated : Jan 6, 2017, 3:23 am IST

The NGO filed fresh documents in four volumes, and said it had incriminating evidence against politicians.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: NGO Common Cause submitted fresh documents, pertaining to payoffs made to several top politicians, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (when he was the Gujarat CM), in the Supreme Court on Thursday. Advocate Prashant Bhushan, while submitting the documents, urged the apex court to order a CBI probe. The documents are related to the raids conduced by the Income Tax department at offices of Sahara and Birla groups.

A bench headed by Chief Justice J.S. Khehar had in December last year granted time to Mr Bhushan to file additional documents for court consideration, as it had observed that the materials were not sufficient to open a probe against politicians.

The NGO filed fresh documents in four volumes, and said it had incriminating evidence against politicians.   

The NGO said although these documents seized during raids by I-T department threw light on the large scale corruption, the CBI, instead of conducting a thorough scrutiny, transferred the incriminating documents to the I-T department. It examined the documents and questioned individuals from Birla group.

The I-T department later prepared a detailed appraisal report on the same. The petitioner said a perusal of the report and the documents annexed to the report shows large scale corruption.

The I-T department interrogated senior officers of the Birla Group, including their DGM (accounts) Mr Anand Saxena, who had made startling confessions. The NGO said Mr Saxena also disclosed names of four senior officers of the Birla company, who were involved in illegal pay-offs.

Tags: narendra modi, prashant bhushan, j.s. khehar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Royal palace haunted but ghosts friendly, says Swedish Queen

2

Woman's poem is a fitting reply to sexual harrassment

3

Men with tattoos considered better in bed by women

4

Watch: SRK back to his romantic best with Zaalima from Raees

5

MP farmers receive Rs 2000 notes without Mahatma Gandhi's image

more

Editors' Picks

Bengaluru police on Thursday said that four of the six men accused of stalking and molesting a woman in Kammanahalli area on New Year have been arrested. (Photo: videograb)

Kammanahalli molestation victim was stalked for days, says B’luru top cop

Test skipper Virat Kohli has been timmed to take over from Dhoni. (Photo: BCCI)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni calls it a day on limited overs captaincy

India got off to a great start, and never looked back from there. (Photo: AIFF/ Twitter)

India eves crowned 4-time champions of SAFF C’ship

Kevin Pietersen walked out on to the MCG with a unique sticker on his bat, during a BBL game. (Photo: Twitter)

Pietersen reveals why he uses rhino-stickers on his bat

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

TMC MP held: Mamata challenges Modi to arrest her

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor were seen dancing, singing and enjoying the gags on Kapil Sharma's show on Wednesday.

Shraddha-Aditya have a ball promoting OK Jaanu on Kapil Sharma's comedy show

Maharashta Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and several other celebrities were seen at the launch of the second season of Aamir Khan's Satyamev Jayate Water Cup. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir launches Satyamev Jayate Water Cup along with Maha CM

Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and several other celebrities were seen at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Deepika, other stars look classy at the airport

Varun Dhawan, Dia Mirza, Sooraj Pancholi, Sanjay Dutt were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars step out in their stylish best

Bollywood stars like Arjun Rampal, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor and others were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebs get spotted as they step out

Bollywood celebrities had a gala time traveling like true stars, bringing in Christmas eve.(Photo :Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Salman, Bipasha, Raveena bring in Christmas eve Bollywood style

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham