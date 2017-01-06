The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

‘Made to sit in audience’: Lalu upset as Nitish shares stage with Modi

Published : Jan 6, 2017, 1:28 pm IST
The party also claimed that the grand alliance in the state was not functional, with the JD(U) dominating everywhere.

 RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo: PTI)

Patna: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Friday slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for seating its party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in the audience during the event held yesterday to celebrate Prakash Utsav.

Expressing his ire, RJD's Raghuvansh Prasad Singh said the 'mahagathbandhan' between both parties is not visible adding the Janata Dal (United) has been dominating everywhere.

"The people didn't like this. They were amazed to see that how Lalu Yadav was seated in the audience. There is ' mahagathbandhan' in Bihar. So, every leader of the alliance should have been there on the stage. But it seems now that only the JD (U) is ruling the state," he said

Rubbishing Nitish's explanation on the same, he said, "What kind of a protocol is this? If Nitish Kumar thinks that the event was organized in an appropriate manner then what can be said, but the people of Bihar did not like it."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who yesterday attended the 350th birth anniversary of tenth Sikh Guru Gobind Singh being observed as Prakash Utsav in Patna, congratulated Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his 'nasha-mukti abhiyan' and said that it would inspire others as well.

"I congratulate Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his 'nasha-mukti abhiyan'. It can save the coming generations and act as an inspiration for other states," Prime Minister Modi said while speaking at Patna's Gandhi Maidan on the occasion of Prakash Utsav.

Prime Minister Modi asserted that the state would play a major role in development of the nation.

