The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jan 06, 2017 | Last Update : 05:28 AM IST

India, Politics

Demonetisation, despair leave UP polls colourless

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : Jan 6, 2017, 3:52 am IST
Updated : Jan 6, 2017, 3:52 am IST

A Congress leader said that the party and its candidates are facing cash crunch, which is adversely impacting the campaign.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Elections in Uttar Pradesh are all set to be a colourless and dreary affair, mainly due to demonetisation and “despair” in all major political parties for various reasons.

“Demonetisation is going to hit us hard. We do not have enough cash in hand for the campaign and the Election Commission guidelines to make payments above Rs 20,000 through cheque will make it difficult for us to pay for our workers’ needs, as we usually give them cash and they eat wherever convenient,” said a BSP candidate from Kanpur.

A Congress leader said that the party and its candidates are facing cash crunch, which is adversely impacting the campaign.

Apart from the demonetisation factor, there is despair in almost all parties, though for different reasons.

The Samajwadi factions that are battling for supremacy are now in a fix over the party symbol. Chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, who convened a meeting of his legislators and candidates on Thursday morning, made it clear that there was no room left for any reconciliation and they would have to go it alone. He said that his faction was confident of getting the cycle symbol and the odds were in their favour.

The mood of SP MLAs after the meeting, however, was somber. “Unless the symbol issue is addressed, there is no point in starting the campaign. What do we tell the voters? I feel we have made a mistake in splitting on the eve of the elections — we should have taken this step earlier so that the symbol issue could have been solved earlier. We have frittered away our advantages,” said an SP MLA from Ambedkar Nagar.

The mood in the BJP is also not as upbeat as expected. Party MLAs feel the BJP high command is being kept in the dark and the demonetisation impact is greater at the ground. “The traders, middle classes and women, which has been our traditional voter base, are the worst affected. Communal polarisation in western UP has also been diluted to a great extent. Besides, the absence of a chief ministerial candidate is emerging as a disadvantage because all other parties are banking on the ‘personality cult’,” said a BJP MLA from eastern UP.

The BSP is confident of getting Muslim support, but its candidates are not enthused.

“Muslim support is still undecided but we have lost out on upper caste votes to a sizeable extent after the Daya Shankar episode, in which our party leaders target the female members of the family. It will be difficult for us to get our own communities to vote for us,” said a Thakur BSP candidate. The Congress, which had made a fantastic start in August with a series of road shows and yatras, has slowed down its campaign. Party leaders and workers are confused about alliance talks, and statements issued by its  leaders from time to time are only compounding the confusion.

The party will need Herculean efforts to turn the election into a four-cornered contest and position itself as a secular alternative.

Tags: demonetisation, election commission, akhilesh yadav
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Royal palace haunted but ghosts friendly, says Swedish Queen

2

Woman's poem is a fitting reply to sexual harrassment

3

Men with tattoos considered better in bed by women

4

Watch: SRK back to his romantic best with Zaalima from Raees

5

MP farmers receive Rs 2000 notes without Mahatma Gandhi's image

more

Editors' Picks

Bengaluru police on Thursday said that four of the six men accused of stalking and molesting a woman in Kammanahalli area on New Year have been arrested. (Photo: videograb)

Kammanahalli molestation victim was stalked for days, says B’luru top cop

Test skipper Virat Kohli has been timmed to take over from Dhoni. (Photo: BCCI)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni calls it a day on limited overs captaincy

India got off to a great start, and never looked back from there. (Photo: AIFF/ Twitter)

India eves crowned 4-time champions of SAFF C’ship

Kevin Pietersen walked out on to the MCG with a unique sticker on his bat, during a BBL game. (Photo: Twitter)

Pietersen reveals why he uses rhino-stickers on his bat

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

TMC MP held: Mamata challenges Modi to arrest her

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Conor McGregor became the first UFC fighter to hold two titles simultaneously. (Photo: AP)

Conor McGregor becomes 1st fighter to hold 2 UFC titles

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham