Budget protest shows Opposition anti-poor: BJP

Sharma said presenting the Budget is a constitutional requirement, which the government is bound to fulfil.

New Delhi: Rejecting Opposition parties’ demand for postponing the Budget session of Parliament till forthcoming Assembly elections in five states are over, the BJP on Thursday said by opposing the Budget presentation, the Opposition parties have shown that they are “anti-poor and anti-farmers.”

BJP national secretary Shrikant Sharma said, “The Opposition parties are rattled as their defeat in five state polls is a certainty and BJP will emerge victorious. These parties have had a history of negative politics and by opposing the presentation of the Budget on a scheduled time, they have again shown that they are anti-poor and anti-farmers.”

Mr Sharma said the Modi government has started a number of “pro-poor and pro-farmers” measures and they need budgetary support on time. He said presenting the Budget is a constitutional requirement, which the government is bound to fulfil.

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA), headed by home minister Rajnath Singh, had recommended beginning of the Budget session from January 31 followed by the presentation of the Union Budget on February 1.

The second part of the Budget session is likely to start from March 9, a day after the last phase of voting in the Assembly polls, and will end on April 13.

Objecting to advancing of the Budget Session, some Opposition parties on Thursday moved the EC demanding that the Centre be asked to defer the annual exercise till March 8.