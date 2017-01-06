The Asian Age | News

BJP to outline poll strategy at 2-day meet

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 6, 2017, 3:50 am IST
The national executive could also see attacks on the party offices in TMC-ruled West Bengal being taken up.

BJP President Amit Shah will deliver the inaugural address while Mr Modi is set to give the valedictory speech.
New Delhi: Upbeat over the response Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rallies and ‘Parivartan Yatras’ received in the poll-bound states, including Uttar Pradesh, and the “positive public response” for the government’s demonetisation decision, the BJP’s two-day long national executive, beginning from Friday, is likely to be dominated by election issues and measures initiated by the government to curb black money and corruption.

The national executive could also see attacks on the party offices in TMC-ruled West Bengal being taken up. Some of the BJP offices in the TMC-ruled state were attacked after senior TMC leaders were arrested in a chit fund scam. A BJP delegation met Union home minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday demanding that the Centre’s review the situation in the state. The BJP leaders, who also submitted a memorandum, alleged that the political violence in West Bengal has “blessings of chief minister Mamata Banerjee and that the state police is acting like a mute spectator”.

Meanwhile, TMC MPs, held a protest march towards the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), in the high security zone, against “vindictive politics” of the Modi government in the wake of arrest of their fellow party lawmaker, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, by the CBI in the chit fund scam.

Some of them were detained and later released. The TMC also announced a three-day protest programme from January 9 while asserting that it will continue to raise voice against the Central government. TMC MPs were also detained on Wednesday when they tried to protest outside the PM’s official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

During the national executive, the top BJP brass is expected to target the Opposition over its attack on the Centre for advancing the Budget session and may project it as yet another attempt by the Congress and the other rival parties to derail Modi’s “pro-poor” agenda. The meet is likely to pass two resolutions, one political and the other economic, which would hail the demonetisation decision.

BJP president Amit Shah will deliver the inaugural address while Mr Modi is set to give the valedictory speech. The surgical strikes conducted by the Army may also find a mention.

With the Election Commission announcing the polling schedule, the BJP’s central election committee is likely to announce the names of party candidates after the auspicious ‘Makar Sankranti’ on January 14.

