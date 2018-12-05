The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Dec 05, 2018 | Last Update : 03:01 PM IST

India, Politics

KCR's party will form govt, we will not join it: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

PTI
Published : Dec 5, 2018, 2:19 pm IST
Updated : Dec 5, 2018, 2:19 pm IST

The Hyderabad Lok Sabha member said the TRS would get majority and form a government on its own.

Owaisi said his party would not only retain the seven seats but also win in Rajendranagar constituency. (Photo: File)
 Owaisi said his party would not only retain the seven seats but also win in Rajendranagar constituency. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi Wednesday ruled out his party joining the TRS government in the event of it returning to power for the second term in office.

The Hyderabad Lok Sabha member said the TRS would form a government on its own.

"No, we will not join the government. I am pretty much sure that the people of Telangana will bless KCR (as caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is referred to by many) again. He will form the government. We will not join the government," he said.

In any case, there would not be any need for AIMIM to join the government as TRS would get a majority on its own, Owaisi said at a "meet-the-press" programme organised at Hyderabad Press Club.

Responding to questions, he claimed that both BJP President Amit Shah and Congress President Rahul Gandhi want to "stop" his party in the December 7 Assembly elections to the 119-member Assembly.

"Rahul Gandhi and Amit Shah are working together against AIMIM," Owaisi alleged. 

AIMIM, which won seven seats in the 2014 Assembly elections, has fielded eight candidates this time. Owaisi said his party would not only retain the seven seats but also win in Rajendranagar constituency.

TRS like the BJP will contest the Assembly polls solo. Whereas, the Congress and TDP are part of the 'People's Front' which also comprises the CPI and Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS).

Tags: aimim president asaduddin owaisi, telangana assembly elections 2018
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Zero is about romancing life, asserts movie director Aanand L Rai

2

Nickyanka wedding: Sophie Turner makes heads turn by dancing in Indian ethnic wear

3

How to get this 512GB micro SD card for just Rs 4,999

4

Google boots Cheetah Mobile, Kika apps after fraud allegations

5

NASA deep space probe reaches asteroid deemed potential Earth threat

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Fashion house's first show in Tokyo saw creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli celebrating Japanese culture. (Photos: AP)

Valentino showcases amazing Pre-Fall 2019 collection in Tokyo

Ssireum is among the oldest surviving sports in Korea. (Photo: AFP)

Korean ssireum festival held in Andong

From rare Sumatran tigers, to an albino calf, escaped wolf and a runaway peacock who fled with turkeys, here are animals in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham