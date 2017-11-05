The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Nov 05, 2017 | Last Update : 06:08 AM IST

India, Politics

World Bank: India to be high middle income economy by 2047

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Nov 5, 2017, 1:32 am IST
Updated : Nov 5, 2017, 5:31 am IST

Group of ministers to look into small traders’ issues, says Modi.

Comparing the achievement of securing 100th rank in the latest Doing Business Report to hitting a century in cricketing parlance, WB CEO, Kristalina Georgieva said a jump of that nature is very rare.
 Comparing the achievement of securing 100th rank in the latest Doing Business Report to hitting a century in cricketing parlance, WB CEO, Kristalina Georgieva said a jump of that nature is very rare.

New Delhi: Days after it gave India a 30-place jump in its ease of doing business ranking, the World Bank (WB) on Saturday said the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and reforms push by the government would catapult the country to a high middle income economy in 30 years. The WB credited India’s “extraordinary” achievement of quadrupling per capita income to reforms taken in last three decades.

Comparing the achievement of securing 100th rank in the latest Doing Business Report to hitting a century in cricketing parlance, WB CEO, Kristalina Georgieva said a jump of that nature is very rare. “And I have no doubt that when India hits another century, the century of independence in 2047, most people in India would be part of the global middle class. India will be a high middle income country,” she said speaking at India’s Business Reform event organised by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Modi rebutted Congress criticism of the improvement in India’s ease of doing business ranking saying those who worked with World Bank are now raising doubts over its ranking.

Stating that the ‘ease of doing business’ ranking by WB was started in 2004, he asked which party was in power for the following 10 years.  “I am a Prime Minister who hasn’t even seen the World Bank building whereas those running World Bank used to be in this position,” he said in oblique reference to his predecessor Manmohan Singh.

Mr Modi also said a committee of state ministers has accepted most of the suggestions made by them and an announcement is likely in the GST Council meet next week. He said the GST Council had set up panels of state ministers and officials as some of the states had expressed reservation on certain issues.The next meeting of the Council headed by Union finance minister Arun Jaitley and comprising state finance ministers is scheduled to meet on November 9 and 10 in Guwahati.

The PM said a group of state ministers was constituted to look into the  issues raised by businesses and small traders, and they have “positively accepted” most of the suggestions. It is understood that the recommendations of the panel will be accepted at the next meeting of the GST Council if no state  government raises objections.

“There are a few other reforms where our team and the WB team need to find common ground. All this, combined with our conviction to do even better, gives me the confidence that India will occupy a place of pride in the WB report next year and in the years thereafter,” he said. Mr Modi said efforts were on to create a new India, where opportunities are created and harnessed to the advantage of the needy.

Tags: world bank, goods and services tax, ease of doing business, gst council
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone back together after rumoured tiff?

2

Asia has expectations from Trump’s five nation trip

3

Tiger walks 700 kilometres to return to city he loves

4

iPhone X receives an overwhelming response in India

5

S Sreesanth's discrimination allegation quashed by BCCI Anti-Corruption and Security Unit chief Neeraj Kumar

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham